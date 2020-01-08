The City of Fredericksburg has hired Brenna Erford as its new budget manager.

She succeeds Deidre Jett, who left to become Stafford County’s Public Works Finance and Budget Manager.

Erford brings more than 17 years of experience in commercial, nonprofit, and public sector organizations. Before joining the city, Erford founded Intersect Strategic Consulting, which provided strategic planning, applied research and legislative fiscal analysis.

—From staff reports

