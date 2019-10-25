Dixon Park hockey rink

Matt Hansen and Zak Hughes of New Jersey-based American Athletic Courts paint lines on anew hockey rink at Dixon Park in Fredericksburg on Oct. 15.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-Star

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The city of Fredericksburg and the Washington Capitals have postponed the grand opening event for the Fredericksburg Roller Hockey Rink in Dixon Park due to predicted inclement weather.

The ribbon-cutting and children’s clinics have been rescheduled for Nov. 10, with the ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend the ceremony and tour the rink at 1300 Dixon St.

The ceremony will be followed by a free Children’s Street Hockey Clinic at 1:45 p.m. Due to its overwhelming popularity, the Washington Capitals are adding a second clinic for 8–14 year-olds at 3 p.m.

Participants who have already registered will be notified directly by the Washington Capitals. Details about the new clinic signups will be made available on fxbghockey.com. For questions and concerns regarding the clinics please email youthhockey@washcaps.com.

The new rink was built as a partnership between the Washington Capitals and the City, with support from the new Fredanthropist program and the Fredericksburg Youth Roller Hockey organization. In addition to supporting the new rink construction, the Washington Capitals are providing hockey equipment and teacher curriculum to all four city schools’ physical education departments.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

