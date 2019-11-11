Fredericksburg officials rolled out the red carpet for veterans Monday, honoring their service while celebrating the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day.
“I wish we could do this every day,” said Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw. “It’s a wonderful day to honor all those who are serving now and those who have served.”
The first Armistice Day was held on November 10, 1919. At the urging of veterans organizations nationwide, the observance was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
Monday’s events in the city began at 10 a.m., with a gathering of veterans at the city’s Memorial Recreation Park. From there, the large group proceeded on foot through along Washington Avenue, then on to the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial near the former Maury school.
David Glasgow, of Spotsylvania County, said Veteran’s Day is an occasion to remember all veterans who have served, even in wars that were unpopular at their time.
“We have Vietnam veterans in our detachment who were never honored in this way,” said Glasgow, who attended Monday’s event with a local detachment of the Marine Corps League.
Glasgow believes that the number of people voluntarily serving in the military today is bringing communities around the county closer to veterans.
“I think more and more people have served, and that’s where that gap has closed,” said Glasgow. “To have an all-volunteer force that continuously steps forward to protect the interests of the United States, whether you agree with them or not, that’s outstanding.”
Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Joseph Medina, who serves as Command Master Chief of Naval Support Activity South Potomac, is following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and several uncles who previously served in the armed forces.
“When I come to these events, it’s not only veterans in the community, it’s my family that I’m thinking about,” said Medina.
Medina, who recently lost his father, said he also thinks about the bigger family he now has since joining the military 24 years ago. Medina calls the armed forces a “brotherhood that you’re not going to find anywhere else in the world.”
“You can’t find a stronger fraternity between brothers and sisters than veterans and active-duty people,” said Medina. “This day is all about that brotherhood and sisterhood.”
The city’s official ceremony at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial drew a large crowd of veterans and their supporters. Many of the guests stood for the duration of the ceremony on a warm, sunny day, surrounding rows of chairs filled to capacity.
Greenlaw spoke of the rich history of the city’s hallowed grounds on which the city’s war memorial stands today, and how the memorial is an everlasting tribute to all veterans who have fallen in past wars and in the current Global War on Terrorism.
“This ground was dedicated in 1926, consecrated to the memory of those who fought in World War I,” said Greenlaw. “These granite pillars of our fallen heroes give us a daily reminder to say thank you.”
Other featured speakers included state Sen. and veteran Bryce Reeves, Navy Capt. Michael O’Leary, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity South Potomac, and Andrew Knaggs, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for special operations and combating terrorism.
Knaggs, himself a Bronze Star recipient, served as a Green Beret group commander in Iraq. He reassured veterans that their service and commitment to the nation is appreciated and respected worldwide.
“Our standing in the world, I can tell you with absolute confidence, because I was the representative in a number of international negotiations and decision-making sessions, has never been higher,” Knaggs said.
Knaggs told the group that President Donald Trump has the highest level of respect for veterans, as well as military personnel and their families as they serve at home and around the globe.
“Our commander in chief is, in fact, the real deal,” Knaggs said. “He is absolutely dedicated to defending the American people …. He promised to stand up to our enemies, and I saw it firsthand. That’s exactly what we’ve been engaged in ever since he took office.”
Following the morning events, a veterans resource fair was held at Fredericksburg’s Hurkamp Park nearby. The event, which was sponsored by the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, drew 30 exhibitors who offer a variety of services and opportunities tailored specifically for veterans.
“Many veterans need services, resources and jobs, so the business community came together for this event,” said Kyle Allwine, director of government affairs for the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Allwine said about 80 percent of the chambers’ members are small business owners, and a good number of those are veterans.
Rene Rodriguez, the junior vice commander of Fredericksburg’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3103, was humbled by the outpouring of support from the community.
“We took the oath without any reservations. We’re not looking to get recognized, but it’s nice to be,” said Rodriguez. “Today is a day to walk with my fellow brethren who have served in arms and for us to support each other …. I’m very thankful for the city’s commitment to help us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.