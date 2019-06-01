The fifth annual Rock the River FXBG celebration featured at least 90 vendors, live music, both canoeing and paddle boarding, rock climbing and more Saturday at Old Mill Park in downtown Fredericksburg.
Among the vendors at the event were Candace and Robert Lindenzweig. The couple owns the mobile boutique Veranda 804, which they started in May 2017.
They wanted a mobile boutique because they wanted to be able to go directly to customers. “We wanted to create something that we could take to customers, rather than having customers have to come to us,” said Candace Lindenzweig.
The couple created the boutique after they were told they could not have children, they said. The pair decided to instead invest their savings into the boutique.
“We took the money that we had saved up and I was like ‘OK, well, let’s invest in another dream,’ ” said Candace Lindenzweig.
Two weeks after they bought the boutique, Lindenzweig found out she was pregnant with their now 1-year-old daughter.
Across the park from Veranda 804 was Riverstone Designs, a jewelry company started and owned by Beth Seale. Seale, who runs a guided kayak tour business from the spring to fall in Orange County, started the business so she would have something to do in the winter months.
“So in the wintertime, when I’m not working on the river, I started making the jewelry. Thinking, ‘Oh this will be a great wintertime activity,’” said Seale.
Seale makes her jewelry from river glass and river stones she has collected throughout the years.
Rock the River was a “Virginia clean event,” according to Heather Sebastian, owner of Podium Productions and one of the members of the board of directors for Rock the River. As such, the event featured multiple conservation organizations, including Friends of the Rappahannock.
Friends of the Rappahannock is a conservation organization that focuses on the advocacy for and the restoration of the Rappahannock River, as well as educating others on conservation.
Celeste Wilson, a environmental educator for Friends of the Rappahannock, was one of the many people at the organization’s booth, where they challenged kids to create a “barge,” or a flat-bottomed ship.
The challenge is to fit as many pennies onto the barge as possible without it sinking. “It’s a fun activity so kids can see how science and water work together and things like that,” said Wilson.
Just to the left of the Friends of the Rappahannock booth was Bess Muldrow, an 11-year-old who makes fairy houses out of mostly recycled materials.
“I’m going to set them up all around Fredericksburg to held raise awareness about the importance of conserving natural beauty,” said Muldrow.
Muldrow first became interested in making fairy homes after her family took a trip to the Solomon Islands, where they went to a sculpture garden that had a temporary exhibit of 66 “gnome homes” placed throughout the woods for people to find.
Another attraction at the river celebration was the 39th Great Rappahannock Whitewater Canoe Race, which featured different paddle boarding and canoe races.
Gavin Ross and Alistair Leith were two of the participants in the canoe race. It was the pair’s first time competing together. Afterward, the energetic duo was quickly joined by family and friends, who congratulated them on their race.
The event continued until 8 p.m.