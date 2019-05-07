Fredericksburg officials have launched a philanthropic program to partner with businesses and individuals to make a positive impact in the community through financial contributions.
The Fredanthropist program is geared toward helping City Council strengthen the community through cultural vibrancy. The partnership seeks to bring fun events and create new activities and community facilities that the city’s annual budget cannot cover.
Through contributions from up to 12 Fredanthropists, the city this year is hoping to finalize plans for and construct a new roller-hockey rink at Dixon Park, built in partnership with the Washington Capitals.
Future money from the program could help the city launch more events such as last year’s SlideFXBG, improve park facilities and attract annual festivals.
The 12 Fredanthropists will be recognized on a website specifically created for the program, Fredanthropist.org, and will be given a special commemorative plaque. In addition, Fredanthropists will receive prominent placement in Fred Focus, the city’s weekly business newsletter, as well as on the city’s social media pages, in Parks and Recreation catalogs, on the summer downtown trolley, on the new roller-hockey rink and at thePicnic in the Park program.
Four community-minded businesses—Hilldrup, Rappahannock Development Group, Coldwell Banker Elite and Lidl—have already agreed to participate in the inaugural year, which begins July 1.
“We’re proud to support the Fredericksburg area as one of the first Fredanthropists,” Hilldrup Marketing Manager Jordan McDaniel Hinkebein said in a news release. “Hilldrup has grown alongside the Fredericksburg area over the past 116 years, and it’s an honor to give back to the community that has supported us in so many ways. We look forward to the programming and new events the City of Fredericksburg will bring for the enjoyment of our employees, friends and customers here in the area.”
For more information or to join the effort, contact Clint Manning of the Department of Economic Development & Tourism at camanning@fredericksburgva.gov or 540/372-1216.