Fredericksburg's police and fire chiefs have announced that they will be stepping down from their jobs.
David Nye will leave the police department, which he's headed for 15 years, on Jan. 24. He has accepted a non-sworn support position with the Alexandria Sheriff's Department.
"My time as Chief has been the most impactful time of my life," he stated in his announcement. "I have been extremely privileged to have worked with so many wonderful people in this agency over the past 15 years. Together we have created an incredible department of which I am very proud. I hope you are proud of it as well."
Nye said that his decision was based on how he wants to spend the rest of his working career, rather than compensation.
Capt. Brian Layton, captain of the department's patrol division, will serve as interim chief after his departure, and Nye said he would help with the transition.
Edwin Allen Jr., who has headed the city's fire department for 16 years, will retire March 27. The city has not named a successor, according to city spokeswoman Sonja Cantu
In his letter to City Manager Tim Baroody announcing his decision, Allen said he's been fortunate to live his childhood dream of becoming a Fredericksburg firefighter and head of the department, and that he's loved every day of his job.
"As I look back on my career, the department has progressed in many ways, especially the increase of responsibilities of the fire department," he wrote. "When I was first hired in 1974, our main focus was firefighting; today the fire department is an all-hazards department. Today, not only do we fight fires but we provide 24/7/365 Advance Life Support Services, Confined Space and Hazardous Materials Team, Dive/Water Rescue Team and the lead in Emergency Management for the City of Fredericksburg."
Allen added that he's confident the department will continue to be led by dedicated professionals who will bring fresh ideas and perspectives that will help it continue to grow.
