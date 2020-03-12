It placed fifth on the magazine’s annual list, just one spot ahead of another Fredericksburg—the one in Texas. Williamsburg topped the list.
Southern Living said that what all 20 towns chosen by its readers this year share "is an authentic sense of place and devoted locals who get more excited about preservation and reinvention than demolition."
"The historic small town of Fredericksburg, Virginia is the ideal destination for a weekend getaway, particularly in the fall, when Virginia’s signature foliage bursts into peak color," the article stated.
Writer Zoe Denenberg pointed to the Kenmore Inn and the Richard Johnston Inn as great places to stay, and gave a nod to downtown restaurants Orofino, Fahrenheit 132, Tito's Diner and Mason–Dixon Café. She also suggested hitting "the quaint downtown streets for a little local shopping." She advised taking a ride in a Fredericksburg’s Olde Towne horse-drawn carriage downtown or a shuttle bus to tour the Civil War battlefields and suggested paddling a kayak along the Rappahannock River.
Spots in the surrounding area were also highlighted, including Lake Anna State Park and Prospect Hill, which served as the station point for Confederate artillery during the Battle of Fredericksburg.
To read the entire article in Southern Living's March edition, visit southernliving.com/souths-best/small-towns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.