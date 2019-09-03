A crash on State Route 2 and U.S. 17 Monday afternoon resulted in the death of a Fredericksburg man.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Route 2 and U.S. 17 (Tidewater Trail) in Spotsylvania County, just across the Fredericksburg line and near Slaughter Pen Farm.

Nelson Bowles, 61, died in the crash, according to Spotsylvania Sheriff's Capt. Charles Carey. He said charges are possible, but he did not have further details about the incident.

After the crash, the road was closed so police could reconstruct the crash and then clear the scene, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The road was re-opened shortly after 7 p.m.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

