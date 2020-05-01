A 31-year-old Fredericksburg man was killed Thursday when his car went out of control and collided with a tractor–trailer on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, police said.
According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, Michael R. Sprague was traveling north just past the 117 mile marker at 9 a.m. when his 2009 Toyota Corolla ran off the right side of the highway and struck a guard rail.
Coffey said the impact caused the car to come back into the travel lanes, where it hit a northbound 2005 Freightliner tractor–trailer. Sprague, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene as the result of his injuries, Coffey said.
The truck driver, a 49-year-old man from Galion, Ohio, was not injured. Coffey said the crash remains under investigation.
The Virginia Department of Transportation and Spotsylvania fire and emergency service workers assisted state police at the crash scene.
