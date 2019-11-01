The Washington Nationals’ stunning success in its first-ever World Series is rubbing off on the newly relocated and renamed Fredericksburg Nationals.
Sales of tickets and merchandise for the Class A–Advanced affiliate have climbed since Wednesday, when the wild card Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros to clinch the title, said Seth Silber, whose family owns the Fredericksburg Nationals.
“There’s certainly a lot of excitement,” he said.
Silber noted that 11 players on the Washington Nationals team—including Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto, Stephen Strasburg and Ryan Zimmerman—had played for his family’s team when it was based in Prince William County.
“It goes to show what people will see,” he said. “Strasburg pitched for us after Tommy John surgery [for a torn ulnar collateral ligament]. It was one of the most exciting games we’ve had. We had TV coverage.”
To celebrate the Washington Nationals’ victory locally, the Fredericksburg Nationals’ marketing team reached out to Matthew Strickland, owner of Gourmeltz, a specialty sandwich shop in Cosner’s Corner shopping center. He said that Silber got the ball rolling for the event when he stopped by Gourmeltz several months ago and pitched the idea of naming a sandwich after the Fredericksburg Nationals.
“I grew up playing baseball,” said Strickland. “I was excited about that.”
He came up with the Knuckle Ball and the Fred Natty Slammer, and was initially planning to launch the two Saturday. But after the marketing team’s call, he expanded the event. Held from 1–4 p.m., it will include his buddy Bobby Page, who is a professional skydiver, landing in Gourmeltz’s parking lot.
There will also be a moon bounce, face painting and corn hole tournaments. Gourmeltz and Fredericksburg Nationals swag will be given away as well.
“I know the Nationals are having their parade at 2 p.m. in Washington. This is for fans that don’t want to sit in traffic,” Strickland said. “It’s something for them locally where they can celebrate.”
The Fredericksburg Nationals is also partnering with the Washington Heritage Museums to host a celebration of the 311th birthday of Mary Washington from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 in front of the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. The team will reveal another team logo and their new team jerseys, which will be modeled by members of the University of Mary Washington baseball team.
The event will also include speeches from Nick Hall, the team’s executive vice president and general manager; Anne Darron, Washington Heritage Museums’ executive director; Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw; Art Silber, the Fredericksburg Nationals’ owner and chairman; and Silber’s granddaughter, Sarah Silber.
The team store, which is at 601 Caroline St., will be open from 1–4 p.m., and have the new merchandise and customized jerseys for sale.
Mary Washington’s birthday party will be free and open to the public. Fans who are interested in taking a tour of the Mary Washington House following the event are invited to contact its staff at 540/373-1569.
He said it’s unlikely that any of the Washington Nationals will be available when the Fredericksburg Nationals holds its opening game in April at its new stadium, which is under construction in Celebrate Virginia South. Both teams will have just started their seasons.
But he is hoping the Washington Nationals will send representatives to speak at the Fredericksburg Nationals’ “hot stove” banquet Jan. 25 at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. The term “hot stove” refers to the off-season when teams discuss trades and fans discuss their favorite teams.
The banquet, which will be open to the public, is in the planning stages and will have an auction to raise money for a charity, Silber said.
