FROM STAFF REPORT
Neibauer Dental Care will offer free dental services Saturday in observance of Free Dentistry Day.
About 108 million Americans don’t have dental insurance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Free Dentistry Day was created to provide aid to the growing number of adult Americans who can’t afford dental services.
Dr. Sheldon Ramai, Dr. Darryl Tarver and the team at Neibauer Dental Care will provide cleanings, fillings and extractions from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 5630 Plank Road in Fredericksburg. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Ramai.
There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being.
“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Tarver. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”