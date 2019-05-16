Fredericksburg is a step closer to getting the only outdoor, inline roller-hockey rink within a 40-mile radius.
W.C. Spratt recently began site work for the $414,000 facility, which will be located next to the Doris E. Buffett Pool in Dixon Park off U.S. 17. It is a joint project of the city and the Washington Capitals, and is expected to be ready in July.
"This new hockey rink can be used for inline and floor hockey, which provides area residents an exciting opportunity to explore the world of hockey right in their own neighborhood without having to drive 50-plus miles to a rink," said Jane Shelhorse, director of Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events. "Especially with the Washington Capitals’ offer of supplying equipment and curriculum to the city schools, it will help these kids learn the skills of a sport new to this area."
She added that many local adults are interested in using the rink as well, and she anticipates offering roller-hockey games for adults in the fall.
The city is responsible for the rink's preliminary designs, site preparation and installation of a 100- by 200-foot asphalt pad with a concrete ring to support posts for the dasher boards, and providing the electric wiring to the scoreboard and future lighting. It is paying $83,000 of its $219,000 share of the project's total costs, and has received much of the rest through donations and the sale of advertising space on rink-side dasher boards in one- or two-year increments.
The Fredericksburg Department of Economic Development and Tourism expects to raise the remaining $43,000 required through pledges from private donors to its recently launched the Fredanthropist program. It has received $40,000 so far, and staff is continuing efforts to raise an additional $3,000. City Council unanimously approved appropriating the total $43,000 for its Public Facilities Capital Fund on Tuesday. Donations are not expected to fall short, but there is money in the fund to make up the difference if that happens.
The Capitals plan to spend roughly $195,000 to have a playing surface installed, as well as to buy the goals, dasher boards, a scoreboard, benches and fencing. It will display its primary and community logos on the rink’s surface, two dasher boards and the scoreboard.
Capitals’ staff will train the physical education teachers at all four of the city's schools on how to teach floor hockey, and provide the standards of learning-based curriculum, posters showing how to execute various skills and full sets of Washington Capitals-branded street hockey equipment—all for free.
The rink will be part of the Capitals’ Legacy Project to expand the love of hockey by building or refurbishing 20 outdoor street hockey rinks in the Washington metro area by 2020. The program began more than a decade ago, with the goal of reaching about 1.2 million students at as many as 1,300 elementary and middle schools, according to Peter Robinson, the team’s community relations senior manager.
The closest locations for Fredericksburg residents are about 45 minutes to an hour away in Prince William County.
Brandon McVade, who chairs the department’s recreation committee, found out about the Washington Capitals’ Legacy Program last year and helped bring it to the city. He had been looking to bring a hockey rink to Fredericksburg ever since Golden Skate World, formerly Slapshotz, closed in 2016.
Around 70 children participate in the youth roller hockey programs and clinics that McVade started after Golden Skate World closed. They train locally at the Fredericksburg Field House at 3411 Shannon Park Drive, but have to travel to compete.
"Once the rink is built, we'll be able to move most of that over to the new rink," he said. "I think it’s going to be a great opportunity. Hockey in general is a really hard sport to get into because it's so expensive. This will make it way easier."
Fredericksburg’s Parks, Recreation & Events Department will manage and treat the roller-hockey rink similarly to the city’s tennis courts at Memorial Park. It will be available for tot and youth inline hockey leagues, clinics and games; adult inline hockey; summer camp; public pickup games; and events and rentals.
"The completion date is dependent on the weather, but we are anticipating being operational in July," Shelhorse said.
McVade said his nonprofit, Fredericksburg Roller Hockey, is talking to the department about providing free clinics for both youth and adults, and is getting used gear they will provide to youth at no cost.
"There really will be far fewer hurdles for getting into the sport than there have been in the past," he said. "It will provide another opportunity for kids to get out to experience a sport that they wouldn't have an opportunity to otherwise."