Fredericksburg City police will not release body- camera footage from two incidents in which tear gas was fired at protesters on May 31 until the department completes its own internal investigation.
The Free Lance–Star requested the footage June 15 under the Freedom of Information Act.
According to a response received Thursday from the police department, the footage is exempt from disclosure while it is under investigation by the department.
“Fredericksburg Police Captains Mary C. Mason and Patrick Reed are leading internal administrative investigations of the actions of the Fredericksburg Police Department on May 31 and following,” the response states. “This investigation includes the review of body camera footage, use of force reports, incident reports, and interviews with law enforcement officers and civilian employees, as well as members of the public. The investigation relates to allegations of wrongdoing by employees of the Department.”
“The body camera footage is therefore exempt from mandatory disclosure at this time under Virginia Code §2.2-3706(B)(9)(ii). The Department will make a public announcement when the administrative investigation is complete.”
According to the department’s response, the body-camera footage can be requested again under the Freedom of Information Act when the investigation is complete, but it will be subject to review to “determine whether any portion of these reports should be redacted.”
Protesters have alleged that tear gas was fired at them without cause on two occasions on May 31.
Leaders of the protest groups have requested an investigation into who ordered the tear gas to be fired and have asked for that person’s identity to be revealed.
City officials said June 27 that they expected the investigation to be complete in “three to six weeks.”
