I have not actually been an active part of a protest before, no. This is a lot of people’s first protest and they want it to be something big and revolutionary.
I went to protests in Fredericksburg on Saturday and Sunday [May 30 and 31]. The one on Sunday was amazing to me, it was so fluid. There were social media posts saying, “Meet at Market Square at this time.” Everybody shows up and is looking around, asking, “Do you know the organizer?” Nobody knew. So one boy, he starts chanting and he’s like, “Let’s march.”
We started on the sidewalk and then when the crowd continued to grow, we moved to the street and all I remember is looking back [at the crowd getting bigger and bigger behind me.] Whoever got to the front started the chant. It wasn’t organized; it was just natural. You could feel that everybody was part of the movement.
It was beautiful.
From what I’ve been told and what I saw, no, there was no specific instance [that caused police to deploy tear gas]. As soon as we got [to the police station on Cowan Boulevard], the tear gas was deployed. There were no warnings or anything of that nature.
What’s motivating me [to protest every day] is the fact that there are a lot of misconceptions of what the movement is. A lot of people still think it’s about George Floyd and of course we’re fighting for justice for him, but it’s also about Ahmaud [Arbery] and Breonna [Taylor] and Sean Reed, the other individuals who were murdered back to back in the middle of a quarantine, in the middle of a pandemic.
And what keeps motivating me to get out is the fact that on Twitter, especially, you still have people posting other names [of black men and women killed] and pleading, “Say their names. Say their names.” Black lives matter. Black trans lives matter.
It’s so many other people in other communities who have been murdered, whose deaths were ruled as suicide, whose cases were closed because there was not enough money, and knowing that although it’s not being broadcast, black people are still dying.
There’s still racism in America and it’s taking the lives of black people. Anybody can be a hashtag.
I have absolutely experienced racism in my life, whether it’s latent or overt. In high school, I was called an anti-American by my government teacher, and told my people should be grateful for what white people did for fighting in the Civil War, because I wouldn’t stand for the pledge. I was told I should be thankful for soldiers who also fought to keep slaves.
A lot of it is micro-aggression, which people think is not racism. Like, we should be thankful, we should be grateful.
I want this to be the last straw for people, whole-heartedly.
I’ve studied the civil rights movement, how it started, what it took, and even a few months ago, I was wondering, “What is it going to take to start a revolution?”
To see how President Trump acts being in the midst of a global pandemic which is already affecting black people and people of color more than white people, and also having to live through the trauma of watching four black people die in the matter of a month—it’s a lot. Even if people did not want to come out, they thought, “I have nothing else to lose. If I could be shot dead jogging or being in the comfort of my own home or just a simple arrest over $20 like George Floyd, then what I am living for?”
I think [this movement] will have lasting effects. I would like to see the full adoption of community policing. I would like to see reparations for black people and people of color to the fullest capacity. Most importantly, I would like to see legislation put in place that is reflective of justice, of freedom from oppression, of equity.
The black community knows our power is in the vote, but what happens in communities that have been gerrymandered or red-lined or where voter suppression tactics have been put in place? Fixing that stuff comes from legislation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.