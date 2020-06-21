I grew up here from when I was 8 to 18. I went away to college and I ended up coming back.
This is a movement that was started hundreds of years ago [by people who have] always been oppressed and always been appeased for the moment and we’re tired of these cookie crumbs.
[The video of George Floyd’s killing] hurt white fragility. It made people watch a man die on the street for eight minutes and 46 seconds and no one did anything but watch. People are tired of just watching and waiting for the police and government to do something to correct this.
It’s constant fear every time I leave my house that if I have an interaction with a police officer, I can die. When I do decide to have children one day, I don’t want to have to teach them that. That shouldn’t be a fear of theirs. That shouldn’t be an issue. That’s why I’m out here—because I’m scared for the next generation.
I was there on May 31 when we marched on Cowan. I was tear gassed on Cowan and tear gassed on Princess Anne near City Hall. I was also out for the bridge march. I was gone [June 2], the day that they arrested a bunch of citizens unlawfully. I came back that Friday and marched again, and I’ve been marching every day since.
Every day, I work a regular job, through the [Rappahannock Area Community Services Board]. I’m a part of this community, so it’s very hard for me and I feel a great deal of shame due to the fact that this is how people are responding to us community members.
I was prepared. I had seen that in other cities like Minneapolis the police were starting to go against peaceful protesters so I came out, I had a bag full of milk and a gas mask with me, just in case. When we were first tear gassed, I didn’t even have time to pull my gas mask off my hip before I was choking and spitting up and seeing people cough up blood and being dragged off the street.
I should never have seen that. I didn’t sign up for the military. And this is my home town.
I want full accountability for everyone—the person who decided to do the tear gas on Cowan, the person who decided to do tear gas in front of City Hall, the city manager, the fire chief. There were people who called out for ambulances, but ambulances never came. Our city failed us.
“Defund and disband,” for us, [it means] reallocate the funds into something better, something bigger. “Disband” means “redistribute,” in my terms. “Defund the police” is not to completely rip all their funds away, but I don’t think they need close to a quarter of our budget. [Twenty-two percent of Fredericksburg’s budget for fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30, was spent on police, fire and correction and detention together.]
Especially when they already own all of this material and militarized equipment. Like, what are you buying, more? You’ve only ever used it once. Ever.
So what we want is for the funds to be redistributed into our mental health organizations, our school system, our homeless community.
There are four groups [of protesters] that we acknowledge—Leaders for Peace, The Melanin Cooperative, Fredericksburg Power Collective and Fredericksburg Activists, Allies and Change. We’ve been the same people every day marching on the streets, but we continue to get different descriptions. One day people like us and like what we’re doing and the next we deserve to get tear gassed and shot at by police. That is what our community has been telling us.
Unfortunately, working with the police isn’t a positive way to subside what has happened here, due to the fact that they have not acknowledged what happened here.
[The Montgomery Bus Boycott] took 380-something days. We’re not going anywhere. I’ve got time. They’ve got time.
“Riots are the words of the unheard” is kind of a shortened quote [from Martin Luther King, Jr.] And we have yet to riot. We have yet to destroy anything in the city. We have yet to be anything but peaceful and we’ve only ever been met with aggression from our city.
I’ve been called a “domino,” a “Dalmatian,” an “Oreo.” I’ve been called the n-word with a hard “r” and I’ve been told that I’m not black enough. I’ve gotten feedback form both sides of my nationalities, which is black and white, that I’m not enough for one or the other. And now is the perfect time for someone like me to stand up and say, “I’ve seen both sides of the spectrum and this side is definitely treated better,” and unfortunately, I’m not white enough.
I’m standing here in the presence of my ancestors and my oppressors. I am colonization. This is what it looks like.
