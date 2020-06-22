Gary Golden, 55, Spotsylvania: ‘It’s an endemic problem.’I’ve always been an advocate for equal rights for all, but have never been active in any kind of movement, at least not on this scale. But when this latest round of protests started, I felt more inclined to be involved than I have in the past.
I went out to play soccer Tuesday evening [June 2]. Since I had to pass by downtown on my way home, I wanted to at least see what was going on. I had heard negative things about the demonstrations and I wanted to get my own sense of what things were like.
Next thing I knew, there were hundreds of people marching towards me along Caroline. I thought, “Great, I’m going to walk with them for a while.”
One thing that I felt while I was marching was just how uncomfortable I was because of my age. I love the young people being involved and being proactive, but just from my own standpoint, I wish there had been more older people, too. It’s an important issue for everybody.
We congregated around the slave auction block and a young fellow jumped up on in it. The crowd started chanting, “Move this rock! Move this rock!”
Before, I had mixed feelings about what should be done with [the auction block] myself, but once you see in living color that definite expression of emotion, [I realized that] I, a Caucasian, have no prerogative to make a decision about what should be done with it. It removed any question in my mind.
I was kneeling beside the auction block and phalanx of police officers, about 10 of them, started marching in a line directly at the crowd.
I thought [it would be] horribly inappropriate and unseemly to start arresting people right there at that spot. I considered it a safe space. I thought I should try to impress that notion on the police that they were going to do something that would look really bad.
I got about four or five words out before they grabbed me and put my arms behind my back. It took them about seven seconds from the time I stepped in the road to the time they threw me to the ground.
The really fascinating thing is, I’ve actually been an active protester since March, but for a different cause—to reopen Virginia and end the virus lockdown. My first protest was towards the end of March, when I stepped onto Capitol Square Park [in Richmond] and intentionally broke every aspect of the executive order with 100 police officers standing around watching me, and they let me break the law and they left me alone. I’ve done that at least a dozen times since then—broken the law in visible presence of police—and they’ve never done anything except for [one officer] shook my hand.
But the moment I stand beside a bunch of African American folks, I’m thrown to the ground and cuffed.
So for me, there’s no longer a debate about whether police are prejudiced, in my mind. It’s an endemic problem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.