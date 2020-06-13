This is my first time protesting regarding this issue. The first time I attended was Sunday [May 31], and I’ve been out every day since.
I saw the video [of George Floyd’s death] and it was extremely sad, and it was the last straw for everyone. Not only the black community, but everyone.
It was just an awakening. It’s happened so much and so many times, and [the most recent killing] has triggered emotions for us to finally set things straight.
When I was being investigated by the police about a month ago due to family issues, the first thing an officer asked me was if I was adopted, because my father is white and my skin color is tan. To me, that’s racial profiling.
Obviously, this is a big time in history. This is huge. I don’t want to tell my kids about it and tell them I didn’t do anything for the right cause. I want to be able to tell my kids that I did the right thing so they will also do the right thing.
It’s amazing when I go out there and see the whole community, people coming together no matter what the race. Everyone is loving and has each other’s backs.
We’ve had ups and downs, but I think the majority of the time has been extremely great. We’ve been resilient with the way we’ve been able to respond to the authorities and keep everything peaceful. We’ve kept our protest extremely peaceful.
There were a couple occasions where a family had the window of their car smashed, but those agitators, they’re not a part of us and we’ve reported them to the police. Anyone we see acting in a violent way, we tell them to leave and not come back. We’re just trying to keep everything as peaceful as possible.
Our set of leaders, we have not let anyone destroy any property. And the businesses in downtown have been extremely diligent in providing us with water and supplies, food and bandages and masks.
I have felt extremely threatened by police [during the protests]. I know, as we say, that not all officials are bad, but there have been many instances where we’ve kept our crowd extremely calm and peaceful but they still shot at us, tear gas and rubber bullets. It’s been all right the past [few] days, but the first couple nights, it was horrible. It felt like a battlefield. A war zone. That’s the perfect way to describe it.
I guess there are two big groups. One group, they really want the cops to be on our side and they want the cops to march with the crowd, and the other group [which he is a part of] don’t.
When we say, “Defund the police,” I don’t think we mean completely. I think we mean partially defund them and spread money elsewhere through the black community, to places that need to be fixed. A lot of money is spent on the police department and it could be less.
I think this movement is going to have results. We have a very large amount of momentum going for us right now, in a peaceful way and in a good way. We’ve already got the auction block removed. That was a big step. The black community wanted that removed. We got that done. And we are trying to work with the police department, the mayor, to figure out a lot of things.
We don’t know how long this is going to last, but we have to keep our voices out there. We’ll be there as long as it takes.
