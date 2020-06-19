Jerine McConnell was a rising high school senior in the summer of 1960 in Fredericksburg when she and countless other young people participated in sit-ins at segregated lunch counters throughout the South.
On Friday, McConnell participated in a re-creation of those civil rights-era protests as part of the Juneteenth celebration, which became an official state holiday just this week.
Black Lives Matter FXBG sponsored two mock sit-ins at Goolrick’s Pharmacy downtown Friday afternoon. Anthony Foote, one of the organizers of the event, said the events were designed to pay homage to the protesters of the 1960s and to give a visual lesson to the young people seeking positive change today.
“We see it as closing a chapter,” Foote said. “We’re honoring the older people and at the same time inspiring the young ones to keep moving forward.”
Both sit-ins Friday lasted an hour. The mock protesters and the observers sat in virtual silence throughout the exercise, much as was done during the real sit-ins of the ’60s.
McConnell and Gaye Adegbalola participated in the 1960 sit-ins in Fredericksburg and were on hand for one of the events Friday.
They didn’t face the nasty stares and comments they did 60 years ago, but both said Friday’s event still brought back powerful memories.
“Those were trying times and it didn’t feel good at all,” McConnell said about the real sit-ins. “But it brought us closer because we were there for a common cause.”
Adegbalola said the sit-ins forced change in large part because of the economic impact it had on the affected businesses and the attention they brought to the civil rights movement.
Adegbalola recalled that her mother, Gladys Todd, and Mamie Scott, the mother of the late city Judge John Scott, were two of the key organizers of the sit-in efforts in the city.
She said organizing was made more difficult in those days because a lot of black families didn’t have cars or telephones.
The local sit-ins took place at four prominent downtown businesses: Woolworth’s, W.T. Grant’s, J.J. Newberry’s and People’s Drug Store. Adegbalola said that by the end of the summer, all of the stores except People’s had begun offering service to African American customers.
McConnell recalled the manager at People’s being especially hostile toward the protesters, doing such things as blowing peanuts at them through a straw.
Goolrick’s was not a target of the 1960 sit-ins, but its current management agreed to host Friday’s Black Lives Matter demonstration. Adegbalola said the store had a reputation for being racist in the ’60s, “but times have changed,” she said.
The celebration was supposed to include a special program at Market Square following the sit-ins, but the program was postponed because the forecast called for bad weather.
