Fredericksburg has received statewide recognition for its environmental stewardship efforts.
It was chosen as the winner in the environmental quality category of the Virginia Municipal League’s 2019 Innovation Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in local governments across Virginia. The awards will be presented at VML’s annual conference next month in Roanoke.
The statewide competition is recognized as Virginia’s highest honor in local government creativity. It recognizes innovative problem-solving, excellence in management, citizen participation and improved services to citizens in five categories. Besides environmental quality, they are community health, economic development, public safety, working with youth and communications.
Fredericksburg was singled out for several initiatives designed to carry out City Council’s 20-year vision for the city, which includes expanding sustainability efforts and litter prevention. Among the initiatives is the city’s Parks, Recreation & Events Department’s “Clean as You Go” program, which installed several stations along the city’s trails where hikers can obtain bags and trash grabbers to collect litter during their outings and deposit the full bags at the end of their walk. To discourage littering, a new policy requires that those caught littering be given a bag to pick up trash for an hour instead of being arrested.
Another new policy seeks to reduce the graffiti commonly found on rocks and surfaces near the Rappahannock River. Violators are now required to pay the $1,000 cost of one gallon of the environmentally friendly cleaner that must be used in proximity to the river. The city also partnered with several organizations to install cigarette butt collectors in city-owned parks so the butts can be recycled into compost and park benches. Finally, new brochures distributed by Public Works encourage city residents to begin composting to reduce organic waste sent to the landfill.
Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events also recently received the Virginia Recreation and Park Society’s award for Best New Environmental Sustainability in the population 25,001-50,000 category for its “Trash Free Trails” initiative. It was awarded at the society’s annual conference Sept. 9.
To see the video that Fredericksburg produced for the award application, visit youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v= StUuM0zIGA.
