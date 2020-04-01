A resident in his 60s has become the Fredericksburg area’s first confirmed COVID-19 associated death in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
In a press release Wednesday morning, local health district officials said no other information about the individual was being provided.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family,” said Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the health district. “This is a sad reminder that COVID-19 can be a serious illness. It is vital that we take all precautions to limit the spread of this virus to protect ourselves and those around us from illness.
The announcement comes the day after the health district released information showing most of the cases in the Fredericksburg district—which includes the city and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—were mild. Twenty of the 36 cases being investigated, as of Tuesday, never required hospitalization, and of the 16 people who had been admitted to hospitals, five already had been discharged, according to the health district.
Local numbers have not been updated for Wednesday.
The local death was not included in Wednesday’s tally from the Virginia Department of Health, which showed the statewide death toll from COVID-19 at 34 people.
The local fatality underscores that “in some patients, COVID-19 can lead to severe illness, including death,” the press release stated, especially among the elderly and those with underlying conditions.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
