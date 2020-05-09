After 26 years as president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Oya Oliver decided last fall that she would step down at the end of April.
She never expected to be retiring in the middle of a global pandemic, with the food need in the Fredericksburg area possibly greater than it has ever been.
But Oliver said last week that she knows she is leaving the food bank in capable hands.
“We have great staff, hard-working and dedicated, and many dedicated volunteers who have been there for a long time,” she said.
But food bank staff, many of whom have known or worked with “Ms. Oya” for decades, were dismayed that social-distancing measures meant they couldn’t give her a proper send-off.
So on Friday, staff members gathered at the food bank warehouse and paraded in their cars to Oliver’s house, with cards and gifts to wish her well.
“Oya has been the heart and soul of this food bank for years,” said Elizabeth Gilkey, communications manager for the food bank. “She has been a leader in the fight against hunger, but has also been the head of the family that is the food bank. She has always had an open door and a sincere desire to help all of us. I will miss her terribly.”
Stephanie Sherrill, events coordinator, said Oliver is “hands down the most altruistic person I have ever met.”
Oliver said the food bank is “a very hard place to leave.”
“[Leaving] was a very hard decision,” she said. “I’m a workaholic.”
But at age 79 and having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Oliver said her health requires her to slow down.
Oliver started her long relationship with the organization in 1982 as a volunteer. At the time, the regional food bank, which was called the Fredericksburg Area Food Relief Clearinghouse, was operated out of a 1,500-square-foot space at 305 George St. in downtown Fredericksburg.
“We had no office, no vehicles or anything,” Oliver said.
A native of Turkey, Oliver said she has witnessed hunger and poverty in other nations and that’s what drives her desire to end it.
In 1994, Oliver said, the food bank was in danger of having to shut its doors. At that time, she was serving on the organization’s board. Another board member visited her at home and asked if she would consider resigning from the board to take over as executive director.
Oliver said she had “other plans,” but she took the job, and under her leadership, the organization has grown in size and impact.
Oliver has overseen the move to increasingly larger locations and the establishment of multiple programs such as the after-school snack program Club Kids, a mobile pantry to distribute food in remote and under-served areas, the summer feeding program Kids on the Go, food pantries at area schools and Food For Life, which serves low-income seniors and individuals receiving disability.
The food bank distributed 13,000 pounds of food its first winter of 1982. Last year, it distributed 3.9 million pounds.
“The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank is what it is because of [Oliver],” said Julie Kishpaugh, sortation room coordinator.
Inventory manager Carey Sealy said Oliver leaves a legacy of “always [treating] people with dignity and respect.”
“[She offers] a hand up, not just a hand out, trying to help them create a better situation for themselves to lessen their hardships,” Sealy said. “She has lived a long, beautiful life, taking her own tribulations and turning them into a desire to serve. She will be missed, but we will continue in her honor, doing what she has envisioned for so long.”
Senior and SNAP Outreach Coordinator Diane Grimes said Oliver was involved in all aspects of the operation.
“You never quite knew where she would pop up, perhaps in a sweltering warehouse in July or in the sortation room in January,” Grimes said. “She loved this food bank and all of us here felt her love for the business and for each and every one of us.”
Oliver said the Fredericksburg-area community never failed to inspire her.
“This is a really great community,” she said. “People are very compassionate. They are willing to share what they have.”
Oliver has faith that the food bank, with the help of the community, will be able to meet the current need.
“We never turn anybody away. Never,” she said.
