Education, pedestrian safety and making Fredericksburg more inclusive in telling its rich history were major concerns of city residents attending a Town Hall on Tuesday evening.
About 75 people, including School Board members and city staff, packed the lecture hall at James Monroe High School to hear City Council give an update of its “2036 Vision Statement, Desired Future States.”
Council members spent about an hour covering progress on their priorities in eight different areas: employment, education, transportation, the environment, culture, historic preservation, strong neighborhoods and public services.
They cited such accomplishments as striking a deal with the Potomac Nationals to bring the team to the city and build a multipurpose stadium in Celebrate Virginia South; partnering with the University of Mary Washington, Germanna Community College and city schools on workforce development; and getting the developer of the townhouses being built off Fall Hill Avenue to include affordable housing.
The latest report on Council Vision and Priorities 2017–2020 is available online at fredericksburgva.gov/1268/Council-Priorities-2017-2020.
When the presentation concluded, David Primmer, who heads the Rising Sun Homeowners Association, was the first to stand and ask questions. He said he had three, including how City Council could make the city’s schools better and “strike a sharper balance between administrative salaries and student needs.”
Primmer also wanted to know if changes could be made to make neighborhoods safer for pedestrians and to tell a more inclusive story of the city’s history instead of highlighting accomplishments of its white residents. He said that he’d heard a lot of good ideas since discussions about the controversial slave auction block’s fate began, and asked that those be considered.
“One thing we heard loud and clear is that we need to do a better job of telling history,” said Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw. “We’ve charged the Memorials Commission to look at what we’re doing now. The International Coalition of Sites of Conscience did some of that. It may cost more, but we didn’t want it to seem to be an empty exercise.”
Council member Chuck Frye Jr. said that one problem the city faced was that it didn’t have funding earmarked for new signs or literature to tell stories such as the one Blanton Massey had researched about the DeBaptistes, a prominent free black family in Fredericksburg that helped slaves escape through the Underground Railroad. Council included $250,000 in its upcoming budget that can be used for such purposes.
“That’s one of our first goals,” he said.
Council member Kerry Devine said that she’d like to see someone create apps for history trails that would not only include information about the city’s African Americans, but also its women. Tim Duffy, a council member and assistant principal at James Monroe High School, said that one of the great challenges for the city is making sure that everyone is engaged in deciding what stories are told.
“When I see a classroom of students, it doesn’t look like this,” he said to the almost all-white audience. “It’s important that students see this as a city for them, too.”
Overcrowding at the city’s schools became a heated issue earlier this year, with parents pushing for new enrollment figures and objecting to an addition being built to Lafayette Upper Elementary School. Council member Matt Kelly said the city made a commitment to look at how to deal with the school capacity issue, and that conversation has broadened to include workforce development. He said the biggest issue is money, and the public needs to let the city know how it wants tax dollars prioritized.
Devine pointed out that the public has an opportunity to be involved with the search for a new superintendent for the city school system. David Melton is retiring after 12 years in that position. His base salary of more than $239,000 a year made him the highest-paid superintendent in the Fredericksburg region while overseeing the smallest school division.
Council member Jason Graham addressed Primmer’s question about pedestrian safety, saying that the city is taking a creative approach to traffic safety on Idlewild Boulevard. It’s designing bike lanes that will go between the curbs and the on-street parking lanes. That will not only give the bike lane more protection on a street that’s often used as a cut-through from U.S. 1 to State Route 3, but also give the illusion that the street is narrower than it really is.
“When roads feel wider, people feel more comfortable driving faster,” he said. “Optically, we can get people to drive slower, and it’s cheaper because it’s just paint.”
Kelly added that the city is also planting trees closer to streets to make them look narrower.
Michael Taggert, a contractor who also teaches trades in Spotsylvania County, suggested that the city pilot a program that prepares students to go into the skilled trades field. He said that he’s advertised for plumbers for a year and a half and hasn’t had anyone apply.
“Make a pilot program so when I need to hire three electricians, I can go there and hire,” he said. “I guarantee you businesses will be willing to help.”
Kelly said that they’re already talking about creating a program similar to the one Stafford County schools offers that gives students hands-on experience in building a house from the ground up. Greenlaw added that Germanna’s Center for Advanced Technology, or FredCAT, offers a variety of trades such as masonry, plumbing and welding, as well as such things as operating drones.