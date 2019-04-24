Fredericksburg residents are likely to see their real estate taxes increase by a nickel per $100 of assessed value next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the first of two votes on a revised general fund budget of nearly $100.2 million, which is an increase of $4.1 million or almost 4.3 percent over the current budget. It includes a real estate tax rate of 85 cents per $100 of assessed value.
That's a penny more than City Manager Tim Baroody had requested, but a penny less than the 86 cent rate that was advertised before the public hearing. One penny of the increase would go toward the city's stormwater management programs while the rest would be used for general government and school system purposes, including raises for teachers. Each penny on the rate equals $400,000 in revenue.
If the real estate tax rate is approved on the second and final vote May 14, residents with a home valued at $250,000 would see an annual increase of $125. A commercial property valued at $2 million would see an increase of $1,000 for the year.
Council member Matt Kelly said the original requests from city departments and the school system totaled $115 million, and thanked city staff and school officials for reducing it to "something we can all live with." He said that this is one of the times when the city needs to raise taxes to get additional revenue, and that the money will provide basic services.
At an April 9 public hearing, three residents spoke in favor of the 85-cent tax rate and using the additional cent to give teachers a 5 percent raise. One speaker was concerned about how the increase in the tax rate would impact affordable housing.
Localities around the state have been considering giving teachers a 5 percent raise since last month, when the General Assembly approved Gov. Ralph Northam's amendment to increase the 2 percent increase for Virginia’s teachers in its budget to 5 percent. He said it would help attract and retain teachers and make their salaries more competitive with other states.
Fredericksburg's revised budget includes not only a higher real estate tax rate, but also increases in the water, sewer, trash and recycling collection rates. Increases in building fees along with adjustments and increases to planning fees were also included.
Yet the appropriation from the general fund, the primary fund used for the city's ongoing expenses, is $261,000 lower than that in the proposed budget. This is due to two propositions made by council members relating to city schools funding.
One proposition would give the city schools an additional $400,000 with the intent that School Board uses the funds to give teachers and support staff a 5 percent raise. The other presses pause on giving the school officials $1 million for designing the controversial expansion of Lafayette Elementary School, with the understanding that any capacity-related project would be re-evaluated prior to the fiscal year 2021 budget process.
Baroody's budget had proposed using $661,000 for the expansion from the city's general fund and $339,000 in the fund balance due to proffers.
Kelly pointed out that the $1 million will still be available if there's a need to spend it on school capacity-related projects, but not for studies.
The revised budget also calls for installing an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible walkway from the VCR trail to the restrooms at Alum Spring Park next fiscal year instead of the year after that; moving construction of Cell F3 at the regional landfill back one year to fiscal year 2021; and allocating $250,000 to improve the city’s ability to better tell local African–American history and stories.
City Council also approved the first of two votes on several other tax increases, as well as changes to the city's Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief program so more residents would be eligible. The second and final votes on those changes will also be taken on May 14.
Council members followed the recommendation of Municipal & Financial Services Group, which the city hired to study its water and sewer rates, to increase water and sewer fees 10 percent next fiscal year. The firm found that the increase is needed to cover operating costs, debt service and future capital needs.
Those needs include the expansion of the Motts Water Treatment Facility and the potential consolidation of sewer treatment with Spotsylvania County or upgrading existing facilities.
Median water and sewer users, which the study defined as those using 6,700 gallons of water every two months, would see their total two-month water and sewer bill jump from $81.52 to a proposed $89.66 in fiscal year 2020. That’s still lower than Stafford, Spotsylvania and Prince William counties, among others around the state, according to Michael Maker, the firm’s senior manager.
Residents who use the city's trash and recycling collection services could also see their bills go up 10 percent. The last time those fees were raised was for the fiscal year 2015 budget. The increase this time is for several reasons, including the Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board's increase in tipping fees to the regional landfill.
People in apartments and townhouses in multi-unit buildings would see their two-month rates increase from $33.40 to $36.74, while other residents would see their rates go from $40.90 to $44.99. Customers who get city-issued trash carts will be charged a lower fee of $22.50 for each additional cart.
"I do struggle with the fact that everybody in this community does generate trash. I do think everybody should share. There should be some responsibility by every homeowner in our community for this service," said Council member Kerry Devine.
She also urged residents to consider reducing their amount of household trash. Council member Billy Withers added that the R–Board has to pay about $40 per ton to recyclers, and said residents should drop off glass for free at the Belman Road Recycling Center so it can be crushed and used instead of gravel to pave the roads going into and out of the landfill.
Fees for new construction, alterations and renovations will also increase, as will planning fees, including zoning and land-use applications. Meanwhile, the asset limit for the city's Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief program would increase from $200,000 to $300,000, and the total amount of available relief would increase from $1,000 to $1,500. Fredericksburg last amended the program in 2007.
Additional changes may be made to the budget before City Council casts the second and final vote at its May 14 meeting. Changes may reflect a revised budget from FRED Transit due to the likely withdrawal of Caroline County from the regional transportation system in fiscal year 2020.