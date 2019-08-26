Clad in white and hoisting “Votes for Women” signs like suffragists, the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area prepared to march to the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Fredericksburg branch Monday in celebration of Women’s Equality Day.
It honors the anniversary of the date when the 19th Amendment, which prohibits states and the federal government from denying the right to vote on the basis of sex, became official.
League President Tina Norkus reminded the group assembled in front of Eileen’s Bakery & Cafe on Caroline Street that suffragists such as Susan B. Anthony were serious about getting the vote, and many were tortured before Congress passed the amendment in 1919 and U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby certified it on Aug. 26, 1920.
“We need to be fairly serious. We can simply chant, ‘Votes for Women! Votes for Women!’” Norkus said as they began lining up behind the James Monroe High School drum line and a “Votes for Women” banner. It was held by Becky Reed, the first woman to chair the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, and Marie Gozzi, who serves on the organization’s centennial committee.
Then, with a clash of cymbals and the beating of drums, the women began to chant as they walked a block down Caroline Street to the library’s front steps to pose for pictures. People arriving early for the library’s Music on the Steps concert heard them yell “We will not be silent. Votes for women! Votes for Women!” and “ERA Virginia!”
“We’re realizing how far we’ve come, and how far we have to go,” Norkus said before the group headed inside for its monthly meeting.
That was also the theme of the talk given by guest speaker Kristin Marsh, who chairs the University of Mary Washington’s Department of Sociology and Anthropology. She said the women’s movement occurred in three waves, starting with the suffrage movement.
It surfaced again with the push for Equal Rights from 1965 to the 1970s. Most people think of that as the time when women burned their bras, but that wasn’t a big thing, she said—although it did get a lot of media attention, especially by the opposition. The second-wavers were really more interested in fighting for women’s civil rights, and began winning access to law school, medical school and academia. As a result, half of Ph.D.s are women, Marsh said.
Their daughters and students began the third wave, she said. “They said ‘Your movement is not our movement,’ so there was a generational divide.”
Today, the issues women fight for include the elimination of gerrymandering and passage of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Ironically, one of the concerns people had once all women in the United States had the right to vote—some western states had allowed it before 1919—was that women would vote as a block and politics would change, Marsh said.
“Whoever thought all women would vote the same?” she said, which got a laugh from members.
Marsh said that voting was so new for these women that the League of Women Voters was established six months after Congress passed the 19th Amendment in part to educate women about candidates and the election process. It’s been estimated that only 35 to 46 percent of eligible women voted in 1920, and they tended to vote along racial lines.
Since 1980, more women than men have cast ballots.
“All predictions are that in 2020, the turnout is going to be higher,” Marsh said.
She said more women began running for office and getting elected after Anita Hill accused then U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment. There are now 25 female senators and 102 female representatives in the House of Representatives, 11 state and territory governors are women, and three women sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. Yet women typically make 81 percent of what men make, even if they’re working in the same field.
“Still, we’re making such great strides,” Marsh said. “It’s not all bad news.”
The League of Women Voters also honored Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, City Council member Kerry Devine, Stafford County Supervisor Wendy Maurer, King George County Supervisor Cathy Binder and Caroline County Supervisor Nancy Long at the meeting. Norkus also gave a shout-out to King George Supervisor Ruby Brabo, who is in Germany to celebrate her daughter being made a captain in the U.S. Army.
The league plans to hold a number of additional events to celebrate the centennial of Congress passing the 19th Amendment. They will include a showing of the film “Susan B. Anthony: Rebel for the Cause” from 6–9 p.m. Nov. 19 at the CRRL’s Salem Church branch, and participation in the Fredericksburg Christmas parade Dec. 7.
Gozzi said the centennial committee is also planning several field trips, including one to Richmond for the formal dedication of the Virginia Women’s Monument on Oct. 14; and another to the Workhouse Prison Museum in Lorton, where 72 suffragists who had been arrested for picketing the White House were imprisoned in 1917.