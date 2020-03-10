Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody has proposed a nearly $103.5 million general fund budget for the next fiscal year that gives employees a raise, increases local funding for the city’s schools and adds nine positions without upping the real estate tax rate.
“The total requested General Fund budget for fiscal year 2021 included 26 full-time positions and totaled over $119 million, which suggests the magnitude of growth in demand for City services and infrastructure,” Baroody told City Council during his budget presentation Tuesday.
His budget is $3.3 million higher than the current operating budget, which is nearly $100.2 million. He said staff was able to keep the real estate tax rate flat at 85 cents per $100 of assessed value because of increased revenue due to growth combined with savings derived from refinancing bonds, a decrease in health insurance costs and a recycling fee of $3 per billing cycle to offset program cost increases.
City residents’ real estate tax bills will likely change, however, depending on the ongoing property reassessment. It’s done every four years, and will be completed this spring.
If Baroody’s budget is approved, all full-time city employees will see a 4 percent increase in their paychecks beginning with the first pay period in October. A month-long holiday on their health insurance premiums is also being considered due to a decrease in claims over the last three years. The cost of the adjustment is $757,337, including wages and associated benefits.
“Increased pay is essential to maintaining the City’s competitive position in the labor marketplace, both in terms of recruitment and retention,” Baroody said.
That’s especially true for public safety personnel, since Stafford and Spotsylvania counties increased their pay packages for sheriff’s office personnel earlier this year. City Council approved a 5 percent raise for the city’s fire and law enforcement personnel that began with the first full pay period in January, along with an increase in the retirement multiplier from 1.7 percent to 1.85 percent.
The City recently hired a human resources consultant to analyze the regional public safety labor market and make recommendations about increasing compensation to remain competitive. Baroody’s budget sets aside $500,000 for those measures.
The proposed budget also earmarks a little over $30.9 million in local funds for the city’s school system, a $447,418 increase over this fiscal year. Superintendent Marci Catlett had asked for a $540,983 increase, which included half the funding for a school resource officer position for Lafayette Upper Elementary and Walker–Grant Middle schools. Baroody said that after talking with her, it was decided the city should include all $88,590 in salary and benefits for that position in its budget instead.
That leaves the difference between what Catlett requested and what Baroody’s proposed budget includes for city schools at around $50,000, he said.
Baroody added eight other full-time positions to the budget, including converting two that are currently part-time posts. They include a new assistant tourism director, assistant human resources director, two information technology support personnel, a park maintenance worker, two positions in the Community Planning and Building Department and a position in the voter registrar’s office.
Marc Hoffman, the city’s general registrar and director of elections, had asked for two full-time positions, but Baroody decided to wait on the second position until he can review the results of the General Assembly session. Legislators have proposed a number of bills designed to make voting easier, which would place additional demands on the registrar’s office. In addition, the city may be required to add a polling place based on results of the 2020 Census.
Real estate tax revenue provides 34 percent of the city’s revenues for the general fund. Revenue from meals and lodging taxes, which could possibly take a hit due to COVID–19, provides 14 percent. The rest comes from other taxes, including personal property taxes, along with state and federal revenues plus transfers and adjustments.
“We deal with the unknown every day,” Baroody said. “We think this is a conservative budget.”
His proposed general fund budget has been posted to the City’s website, fredericksburgva.gov, and a public hearing on it will be held at 7 p.m. April 21 in City Council chambers in City Hall, 715 Princess Anne St. He will present his proposed capital budget and capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2021–26 later this spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.