In the second year for new school accreditation standards from the Virginia Department of Education, three schools in the region did not achieve full accreditation, according to data released Monday by the Virginia Department of Education.
However, 97 percent of area schools remain fully accredited, including all schools in Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George, Orange and Westmoreland counties.
Fredericksburg’s Walker–Grant Middle and Culpeper County’s Sycamore Park Elementary slipped from full accreditation this year to join Caroline Middle School in the status “accredited with conditions.” Under the new standards, this means one or more of the schools’ quality indicators are at level three, or below the state standard.
Level one “meets or exceeds” state standards, and level two is “near state standard or sufficient improvement.”
Quality indicators include performance in English, mathematics and science on state exams, as well as measuring achievement gaps among smaller groups such as students of color, English learners, students with disabilities, and economically disadvantaged students.
In addition, all schools are rated on absenteeism, while high schools also are evaluated for graduation and completion, dropout rate, and college, career and civic readiness.
“Last year’s ratings compelled school divisions to focus on the need to reduce chronic absenteeism,” said Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane in a news release. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10 percent or more of the school year.
This year, Caroline Middle had a 21.5 percent rate of chronic absenteeism, an increase from last year’s rate of 19.2 percent. In addition to absenteeism, Caroline Middle missed state standards this year in overall English achievement and achievement gaps in both English and mathematics.
Caroline Middle’s English state exam pass rates for all students fluctuated over the past five years, hitting a high of 74 percent in 2016 and a low of 69 percent in 2017. This year, the overall pass rate was 71 percent—63 percent for black students and 74 percent for white students. The pass rate was 62 percent for economically disadvantaged students and 37 percent for students with disabilities.
In mathematics, Caroline Middle had achievement gaps below state standards for black students, with a 66 percent pass rate; economically disadvantaged students, at 68 percent; and students with disabilities, at 47 percent. It’s overall pass rate was 77 percent, an increase from 72 percent overall last year.
Walker–Grant met state standards for absenteeism, although its rate increased from 9.2 percent to 10.8 percent. Sycamore Park Elementary’s absenteeism met state standards at 5.7 percent, down from 7.8 percent last year.
Walker–Grant met standards for absenteeism, but achievement gaps in English and mathematics for black students, economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities led to the slip from full accreditation.
Interim Superintendent Marci Catlett stressed that all of the city schools remain accredited, but that the conditions on Walker–Grant mean the city has specific improvement needs for some student subgroups in English and math.
“Already this year, the school has provided training to address specific student needs, created teacher teams to focus on the most challenging instructional areas and is working to improve teachers’ effectiveness in order to raise student achievement,” Catlett said in a statement she prepared along with Chief Academic Officer Lori Bridi.
The change to evaluating achievement gaps is one substantial difference in the new evaluation standards, since before, high overall performance could mask difficulties in student sub-groups. Now, a school can miss accreditation if identified subgroups are below state standards, even if the school meets the standards overall.
The city school’s overall English pass rate dropped from 77 percent last year to 73 percent this year. For black students, the pass rate dropped from 64 percent to 57 percent, and for students with disabilities, it dropped from 50 percent to 40 percent. The English pass rate remained the same for disadvantaged students, at 68 percent for the past three years.
In math, Walker–Grant’s overall pass rate rose, from 69 to 74 percent. Black students’ pass rate also increased, from 57 percent to 62 percent, and pass rates for students with disabilities increased from 56 to 57 percent. Economically disadvantaged students’ scores increased from 58 to 66 percent.
Sycamore Park Elementary also met absenteeism standards, but missed full accreditation due to achievement gaps in English for black students and students with disabilities. Overall English pass rates fell from 84 percent last year to 80 percent this year, with black students’ rates going from 76 percent to 63 percent, and students with disabilities dropping from 62 percent to 51 percent.
In Spotsylvania and Stafford, the two largest districts in the region, more than 90 percent of students graduate from high school in four years. On-time graduation was at 91.2 percent in Spotsylvania, just under the state average of 91.6, and at 94.7 percent in Stafford. In Spotsylvania, 64 percent of students went on to some form of continuing education in 2017–18, as did 68 percent of Stafford students.
Detailed information for every school is available at schoolquality.virginia.gov.
