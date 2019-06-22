Fredericksburg has some new "Sidewalk Buttlers" downtown, and will celebrate with a "Please Butt In" cleanup of cigarette butts Monday.
The event will kick off at 3 p.m. in Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Individuals and volunteer groups will be given small plastic bags containing a pair of plastic gloves and an assignment card. They'll fan out to their assignments, and pick up as many cigarette butts as they can find on city sidewalks in a hour.
The cleanup will end at City Dock on Sophia Street, where a celebration of the new cigarette disposal units will take place.
“Our goal is to heighten awareness of the need for citizens to dispose of cigarettes properly and encourage volunteers to help adopt a block and keep cigarettes out of the Rappahannock River,” Kerry Devine, a City Council member and its liaison to the City’s Clean and Green Commission, said in a news release.
Fredericksburg’s Clean and Green Commission, the Rapppahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board (R-Board), and Fredericksburg’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Events partnered to acquire and install 30 new cigarette butt disposal containers from Keep Virginia Beautiful. They've been installed at City Dock, Hurkamp Park, Old Mill Park, Alum Spring Park and Motts Run Reservoir.
“Cigarette butts are the single most littered item in the world,” said Robert Courtnage, chairman of the city's Clean and Green Commission. “As the filters are made mostly of plastic, they don’t degrade in the environment. When dropped on the street or in the park, they can be swept into storm drains by the rain and into the Rappahannock River, where they are eaten by fish and birds who mistake them for food.”
Littering is also a criminal offense in the city, and the Fredericksburg Police Department strictly enforces the littering code.
“A cigarette butt that is tossed on the sidewalk could cost you up to $2,500, a conviction of a Class 1 misdemeanor, lost wages, and court costs," said Officer Joe Young, the city’s watershed manager. "That's a pretty expensive cigarette."