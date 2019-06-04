Fredericksburg’s teachers and staff will get a 5 percent raise next school year.
The city’s School Board voted unanimously Monday to approve a nearly $47.25 million operating budget for fiscal 2021, which includes about $1.5 million for the raises. It was board members’ top priority.
School Board member Jennifer Boyd had told City Council and city staff during a joint meeting on the board’s budget in April that if the school officials weren’t able to give raises, they’d have a harder time attracting quality candidates and would have to spend more on training.
The General Assembly included a 2 percent increase for Virginia’s teachers in its budget starting July 1, and Gov. Ralph Northam proposed amending it to include 3 percent more, saying that this would help attract and retain teachers and make their salaries more competitive with other states. The General Assembly approved the amendment.
Boyd said at the joint meeting that the city’s school system would be at a “significant disadvantage” if it didn’t give its teachers a pay raise and other school systems did, especially since there is a teacher shortage in Virginia and the nation.
School officials are already struggling to attract and retain teachers, and the pupil–teacher ratio in many classes is larger than they’d like.
There are 75 classes with 26 or more students at James Monroe High School this school year, and 28 classes with 30 or more students. As a result, seven teachers have a standard load that exceeds what’s allowable by state standards unless they’re paid extra, and 10 teachers have been asked to give up their planning period to take on an additional class.
Boyd had said that hiring more teachers came in a close second to raises, and the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 includes slightly more than $1.2 million to fill 18 additional instructional positions. That’s one less that school officials had requested.
The city school’s 2020 operating budget is more than $2.6 million higher than the current budget. It includes a nearly $1.15 million increase in funding from the city and a $1.4 million increase from the state.
Its capital improvements budget includes nearly $1.2 million for such things as school buses, a new bus lot lease, computer technology and roof repairs. It does not include funding for the controversial addition at Lafayette Upper Elementary School, which parents had complained would be over capacity by the time it was completed. They asked that the money be set aside while alternatives are explored.
In other business, the School Board unanimously approved raising the price of lunch at James Monroe High School to $3, a 10-cent increase. The change was made in compliance with the Child Nutrition Act Reauthorization: Equity in School Lunch Pricing Provision and its mandatory annual meal price increase.
There were no other increases in the price of meals at any of the city’s schools, and there will not be any à la carte or adult meal price changes at this time.