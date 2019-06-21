One of the first African–Americans to help integrate Fredericksburg's schools in the 1960s may soon become acting superintendent of the city's school system.
The School Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Walker–Grant Center, 210 Ferdinand St., to vote on a recommendation to name Deputy Superintendent Marceline "Marcie" Catlett to the interim post. David Melton, the current superintendent, is retiring at the end of the month.
The School Board is still figuring out how to proceed with a search for a new superintendent, said Jennifer Boyd, who will take over as its chairwoman next month. She said the board needs to decide who will conduct the search and whether to have another selection for an interim.
"There's just a lot of moving parts," she said. "We should have that full process defined and be able to address it at one of the next regular meetings."
Catlett, who has spent her entire career in the city school system, called the chance to become acting superintendent “a wonderful opportunity."
She was born and raised in Fredericksburg, and her mother, Marie Rollins, enrolled her and her sister, current School Board Chairwoman Malvina Kaye, in Maury Elementary School before integration became the law of the land. Catlett was class president when she graduated from James Monroe High School in 1977.
Catlett earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Virginia State University in 1981, a master's of education degree from the University of Virginia in 1986 and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech in 2017. She also has postgraduate certificates from Harvard University and the Virginia Association of School Business Officials.
She began her career as a teacher and administrative assistant at Walker–Grant Middle School in 1981 before becoming an administrative assistant at Hugh Mercer Elementary School in 1994. She was promoted to director of instruction and division director of testing in 1997, and served as assistant superintendent for instruction and personnel in 2004.
Catlett has been the deputy superintendent since 2012, and has also been an adjunct professor at the University of Mary Washington and Shenandoah University.