Wanted: Superintendent candidates who have a doctorate, will live in Fredericksburg, have teaching and public school experience and have been a superintendent or assistant superintendent.
Fredericksburg School Board members decided during a special session Wednesday that those were their preferences for a successor to Superintendent David Melton, who retired in June.
The board also unanimously approved a page-long list of leadership skills, personal characteristics, areas of expertise and other qualifications that they want the new superintendent to have. These included being a visionary and creative thinker, having expertise in planning for enrollment and infrastructure, being engaged with the community and having a strong desire to provide all children with the opportunities they need to succeed.
The preferences and qualifications were based in part on the 718 responses to a survey that were compiled by the Virginia School Boards Association, which is assisting in the search. The board also took into account comments made by 19 people at Monday’s public hearing on the superintendent search, and then spent about 40 minutes tweaking the document that will be posted Monday on the VSBA’s website, vsba.org.
One of preferences board members discussed was whether the new superintendent should live in the city. Board member Kathleen Pomeroy wanted to know if they should stipulate a radius that includes the greater Fredericksburg area, if living in the city wasn’t a requirement. Malvina Kay, who has served on the board for years, noted that the School Board has told previous superintendents that they wanted them to live in Fredericksburg and pay city taxes.
“I would rather it be in the negotiations,” Kay said. “That’s the way we’ve done it.”
According to the survey results, 46 percent of respondents want the next superintendent to be required to live in the city and 32 percent prefer that person live in the city. People who spoke at the public hearing about the superintendent search were cautioned not to mention anyone by name, but several made it clear that they preferred interim Superintendent Marci Catlett, who lives in the city and has served in the city school system her entire career.
“We’re looking for a superintendent and we have an acting one that’s qualified to get the job done,” said the Rev. Hashmel Turner. “So my question is: Why are we still looking?”
Chairwoman Jennifer Boyd said Wednesday that the board would have the most flexibility if it keeps city residency as a preference, but give candidates a higher score if they live in Fredericksburg or are willing to move into the city. Kay agreed, adding that the board has talked with City Council members about making it easier for Fredericksburg’s teachers to afford to live in the city and that the school system has had superintendents who took a loss on their bottom line by moving to Fredericksburg.
The need for community engagement also scored high on the survey—it received 532 comments and it was mentioned by several speakers during the public hearing. Forrest Parker, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Rappahannock Region, and Jane Shelhorse, director of Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Public Facilities, for example, both told the board Monday that they want a superintendent who will partner with their programs.
Trudy Smith, who retired as head of the city’s Head Start program, added that the board needs to hire a superintendent who knows the community, how to work with everyone and advocate for students’ needs.
Boyd wondered how board members could evaluate a candidate’s community involvement. Kay said candidates would have to prove that they’re engaged in their current community to the level that the board expects them to have in the city.
Jannan Holmes said that a number of people had mentioned such issues as overcrowding, teacher retention and discipline in the surveys, and wanted to include those in the list so the board could pick a candidate who can help with those problems. Jarvis Bailey suggested including the skills the superintendent would need to handle those sorts of things instead.
Boyd amended the qualifications listed under the category of areas of expertise to include planning for enrollment and infrastructure. It already listed expertise in community engagement, curriculum and instruction; school improvement; and budget and finance.
“It’s an announcement, it’s not a job description,” Kay said, cautioning fellow board members not to try to include every suggestion they received. “I lean toward broadness.”
Boyd agreed.
“If we’re not careful,” she said, “we’re going to need Superman to apply.”
The School Board expects to interview candidates for the position in October and November and announce its selection by early December.