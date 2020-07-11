Fredericksburg public school students will get an extra week of summer vacation this year to allow teachers more time to prepare for a new hybrid of in-class and online instruction.
The school system’s instructional staff made the request after seeing a calendar with an Aug. 10 opening date after the School Board approved it July 6.
Superintendent Marci Catlett and board members held a short meeting Friday morning, and unanimously approved a new version that starts Aug. 17, but still ends on May 28 as originally planned. It is available on the FCPS website, cityschools.com.
“What we’ve done is taken all the professional development days that were throughout the year and used those from the [Aug.] 10th through the 14th,” said Mike George, the school system’s chief operations and information officer.
Catlett said the new calendar does not change the dates for the end of semesters or the school year, and has the same holidays.
A task force had recommended that school start on Aug. 10 so students and teachers would have time to get used to the hybrid system in the event that COVID-19 cases increased in Virginia and the school system had to reduce the number of students allowed in school buildings, said board member Jennifer Boyd, who served on the task force.
The new hybrid plan, which was also approved July 6, divides students equally into four groups for the fall semester. It alternates schedules for their in-school and online instruction so only two groups are in school buildings at a time.
Board member Malvina Kaye said that her primary concern is ensuring the safety of students and staff.
Local school districts are required to submit final reopening plans to the Virginia Department of Education by July 20.
Stafford County’s draft plan calls for its schools to reopen Aug. 17 with a mix of in-class education two days a week and virtual instruction the remaining days. King George and Orange counties have similar blended plans, and King George Superintendent Robert Benson is asking the county School Board to consider pushing back the school’s start date to Aug. 13 or 14.
Spotsylvania and Caroline counties are expected to release draft plans next week and are also considering changing the start date.
