Fredericksburg’s School Board has revised its current and upcoming budgets in light of revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members voted unanimously during a virtual meeting last week to approve both a $500,000 reduction in the city’s contributions for the $47.5 million operating budget for this fiscal year and an updated budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1, that has nearly $1.85 million less in city funding than originally planned.
The school system also incurred unexpected expenses for technology and payroll as it switched to online learning due to COVID-19, but those will be offset by the approximately $801,500 in CARES Act stimulus funds available for use through 2022 for expenses related to the pandemic. It was also able to save on some expenses such as supplies, travel and utilities because schools were closed, according to a memo from Director of Finance Jennifer Brody to the School Board.
Superintendent Marci Catlett had originally proposed a $50.4 million operating budget for the 2020–21 school year that gave all employees a raise, added instructional positions and picked up the tab for health insurance increases. The revised budget, which goes to City Council for final approval, is now nearly $48 million and includes $29.2 million in city funding. It eliminates raises, most new positions and optional fringe benefits.
It will include four new positions needed to meet state requirements, however. The division will hire two English as a second language teachers, one early childhood special education teacher and one ECSE paraprofessional. These will be paid for by savings in health insurance premiums, which were about half of the $575,000 originally budgeted.
Catlett’s original proposed budget was more than $3.2 million, or 6.8 percent, higher than this year’s budget. When she presented it to the School Board in February, she said that this was largely due to Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed state budget for 2020–22, which included a significant increase in state funding for schools, plus an increase in enrollment and a decrease in the local composite index for Fredericksburg.
The index is the formula the state uses every two years to determine the state and local division’s share of costs for K–12 education.
State funding for fiscal year 2021 is still expected to increase, although it may be about $450,000 less than anticipated. Brody warned that these projections could change as Virginia’s sales tax revenue losses could be higher if the economy continues to struggle, and will need to be analyzed and revised throughout the year.
As a precaution against another school closure and further revenue cuts, the revised budget sets aside 10–20 percent of discretionary, or non-payroll portions of the budget, as contingency funds. The approximately $670,000 to $1.357 million can’t be spent until revenue projections stabilize and become more positive.
“The funds will be released throughout the fiscal year as part of our quarterly review of sales tax revenue loss/risk scenarios,” Brody said. “Effective July 1, 2020, we are also putting some cost-saving payroll and human resources measures into place.”
These measures include freezes on all salaries, overtime, attrition savings, hiring of classified employees and staggered stipend contracts. The measures are expected to be in effect for the entire fiscal year, but will be re-evaluated as needed. In addition, all salary tables have been compressed so that employees can still be given an experience step without a salary increase.
Capital projects that aren’t related to safety concerns or ongoing maintenance have been deferred to future years due to the city’s extreme financial hardship. The budget now uses $700,000 from the fund balance for capital expenditures in fiscal year 2021 instead of asking the city to fund them. They will include two “learning cottages” at Hugh Mercer Elementary School to relieve overcrowding.
“We project a fund balance of $1.9 million at the end of FY 2020, with approximately one-half in unrestricted fund balance and one-half in restricted school proffers,” Brody said. “The two required learning cottages will be applied to the restricted school proffer funds.”
