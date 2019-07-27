The Fredericksburg City School Board has kicked off its search for a new superintendent by asking for public input on the qualifications that person should have.
Based on the Virginia School Boards Association's advice, it has created a survey that people can take now through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 19. The 11 questions include the level of education and training the new superintendent should have, as well as desired leadership and management skills, priorities regarding school finances, and what one talent or skill that person should have to do the job well.
The survey is available in English and Spanish online at surveymonkey.com/r/FredericksburgSearch2019 and is expected to be posted on the city schools' website. Hard copies of the survey will also be available at the School Board administration offices, at each school, and in various locations around the community.
The board will hold a public hearing to get additional input at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Walker–Grant Center, 200 Gunnery Road.
“Hiring a new superintendent is an important task for the School Board and we encourage that the public participate in the process of determining qualifications for our next superintendent,” said School Board Chair Jennifer Boyd in a news release. “We hope that all community members will take time to fill out the online survey or attend the public hearing.”
Board members will meet Aug. 22 to decide on which qualifications they want the next superintendent to have and send that list to the Virginia School Boards Association by Sept. 20.
They have selected the VSBA to assist in the search for a successor to David Melton, who retired last month after serving as the city school system's head for nearly a dozen years. His base salary of more than $239,000 a year made him the highest paid superintendent in the Fredericksburg region while overseeing the smallest school division.
Board members have appointed Marceline "Marci" Catlett as interim superintendent. She is a 1977 graduate of James Monroe High School and has been employed by the city school system since 1981, first as a teacher and administrative assistant at Walker–Grant Middle School.
Catlett has been has been deputy superintendent since 2012, and received her doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Virginia Teach in 2017.
The School Board expects to interview candidates for the superintendent position in the October/November time frame and announce its selection by early December.