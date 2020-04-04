The Fredericksburg School Board will hold its usual monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, but there will be nothing usual about it.
The meeting will be held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the governor. It will be broadcast beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Comcast Channel 18, Verizon Channel 41 and Cox Channel 83, as well as livestreamed on Regional WebTV at regionalwebtv.com/fredsb.
The agenda will include an update on matters related to COVID-19, plus approval of the annual plan for career and technical education, and an application to the Fredericksburg Area Service League for funds so Head Start students can attend a production at Riverside Center.
Residents who wish to make public comments will have to submit those by email or phone to School Board Clerk Deborah Wright up until one hour prior to the meeting. Emails may be sent to dwright@cityschools.com or by phone at 540/226-8786 before 5:30 p.m. Monday. Any comments received will be provided to all board members and included in the meeting record.
