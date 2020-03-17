The Fredericksburg City Public Schools Mobile Cafe stopped at the Rappahannock Regional Library on Monday afternoon to offer children free meals through the Summer Food Service Program. All children are offered lunch free of charge throughout the summer until August 18th. They make stops Monday through Friday at Heritage Park, Crestview Apts., Forest Village Apts., Downtown Library and the Doris Buffett Pool. Children lined up for lunch at the Rappahannock Regional Library in Fredericksburg, Va. on July 24, 2017. 6/13/2018: The Fredericksburg City Public Schools Mobile Cafe stops at the downtown libary and other spots to offer kids free meals throughout the summer.