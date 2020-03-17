Fredericksburg City Public Schools have announced a schedule for delivering lunches to city neighborhoods while schools are closed in an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
Starting Monday and running through March 31, lunches will be provided to all children at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis Monday through Friday at city apartment complexes, as well as the downtown library, Fredericksburg Baptist Church, Arm of the Lord Ministries and the Mayfield Community Center.
A schedule of times and locations is posted online at www.cityschools.com/mobile-feeding-program-schedule.
Brian Kiernan, the city school division's food service director, said the March 31 ending date is required by the Virginia Department of Education, but said he plans to reinstate the program in April.
"Due to the unknown, we may also have to expand or adjust the program once we get it going," Kiernan said.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia schools to close until at least through March 27, as the state combats the COVID-19 outbreak.
Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner said in a March 15 letter to families that the division will share information about its plans for providing student lunches on Wednesday.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools will provide details about its meal distribution plans next week, according to an announcement posted on the division's website.
Caroline County Public Schools began providing breakfast and lunch to students this week, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at all three county elementary schools and Caroline Middle School.
