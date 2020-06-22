Fredericksburg City Public Schools suspended an emergency mobile feeding program Monday that has provided thousands of free breakfasts and lunches to city children since schools closed in March.
Brian Kiernan, the school system’s food service director, said it became clear at a staff meeting last week that the program was taking a toll on the staff and volunteers who’d helped provide more than 25,000 breakfasts and 60,000 lunches over the past 10 weeks. He decided to end it Monday.
“My staff was clearly worn out,” he said. “Maybe I should have stopped sooner.”
Kiernan is serving on a committee that will reassess the program and consider a possible restart date. He said he’s also reaching out to community partners to explore ways to help provide meals in the meantime, including the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.
“We are developing a plan to address this sudden gap in services,” said LaToya Brown, the food bank’s agency and programs coordinator.
FCPS decided to create the program once it became clear that the state wouldn’t allow students back in school buildings after spring break. Kiernan said that he and his staff worked over the break to way to provide free meals to children in low-income areas of the city up and running by March 23.
“Having begun our mobile Summer Food Service Program back in 2014, I understand how important this program is to the children of this community, so a continued effort will be made in order to move forward,” he said.
More than 11 percent of the population in Planning District 16, which includes Fredericksburg, “lacks reliable access to sufficient, affordable, and nutritious food,” according to Virginia Community Food Connections’ website.
Kiernan said school officials realized that the emergency mobile feeding program couldn’t operate exactly the same as the summer program due to social distancing requirements. Instead of having children stand in line to get their meals at one of the school system’s two Mobile Café trucks, the new program had staff and volunteers set up tents and tables where freshly prepared grab-and-go meals were dropped off.
He said that they went above and beyond the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations for such things as masks and hand sanitizer, and none of his staff or any of the more than 200 volunteers have tested positive for COVID-19.
FCPS spokeswoman Laura Baxter-Christopher also said “there is no direct tie” between the decision to suspend the program and Superintendent Marci Catlett’s announcement last week that five members of James Monroe High School’s Class of 2020 who attended a socially distant graduation ceremony on June 15 have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our original plan was to suspend the program effective June 1 since that would have completed a 10-week cycle of meal service to the children of Fredericksburg,” said Kiernan. “We would then take a hiatus, assess the program in its entirety, and decide whether to begin another similar program or just start our Summer Food Service Program as in previous years.”
Kiernan said that decision had been made earlier this month to continue the program through June 30 due to the continued threat of the COVID-19 virus, the slow reopening of Virginia and the fact that the way the school system’s summer feeding program is structured won’t work this year. After last week’s staff meeting, he realized that wasn’t feasible.
“In an ideal situation, I would have liked to be able to advertise this stoppage with more notice. However as we all know, these are not ideal times,” he said. “Ultimately my priority must be the health and safety of not only our employees, but the many volunteers who made this program possible.”
Virginia Community Food Connections will hold a Fredericksburg Food Access Forum meeting by Zoom Wednesday that will include discussion of the suspension of the emergency mobile feeding program and ways to continue to get food to those who’d been using it. Kiernan said that he plans to participate, as will representatives from the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.