Fredericksburg’s school system is bridging the digital divide as it prepares to offer lessons online April 27.
Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all Virginia schools closed for the rest of this academic year, but let local systems decide how they would handle instruction. While the city system is offering coursework online this spring, officials said they will also look at other options for students who are unable to do the work.
City school officials are conducting two surveys to identify which students and teachers need laptops or iPads, and those who can’t access the internet at home. The forms are available on the school system’s website, cityschools.com, or by calling one of the schools.
So far, nearly 200 students said they didn’t have a computer at home or have to share one, said Michael George, the city schools’ chief operations/information officer.
Based on those results, the school system has more than enough devices to hand out, he said. Staff is getting them ready, and parents will be notified about the time and place for pickup, possibly by the end of the week. The devices will probably be handed out in a drive-through arrangement in keeping with social distancing measures.
The internet access survey found that 237 students said they didn’t have access, and 76 said their access wasn’t reliable. George said most are taking advantage of offers from Cox and Comcast to install Wi-Fi and provide service for free while the schools are closed. Mobile hotspots are being provided for those who don’t subscribe to either provider.
He said Verizon does have some programs to help students, but Cox and Comcast were willing to fast-track applications for families that qualify. He didn’t want families to have to wait for Verizon to approve their applications.
Providing laptops and internet to the teachers who need them has been a bit more complicated. Every teacher at James Monroe High School and Lafayette Upper Elementary School had already been issued a laptop, and Walker–Grant Middle School was in the process of switching over to laptops. They should be handed out to those who need them in the next few days, George said Tuesday.
Hugh Mercer Elementary School, however, had just placed an order for laptops for each of its teachers, but now it’s unclear when they’ll be shipped, he said. Teachers who need one will be issued a student laptop or iPad in the meantime.
Some teachers are having issues with internet access, especially if they live outside the city. Internet connections, especially in rural areas, can be slow, or simply nonexistent.
“Those are some of the pain points we’re dealing with now,” George said.
The school system’s departments of instruction and technology are working with teams at each school to provide staff with the professional development needed to teach students remotely. The school system is also providing resources on its website, cityschools.com, that students can access to review topics they’ve already been taught.
These “choice boards,” as they’re called, will be updated weekly through April 24, and students won’t be graded on the material.
Superintendent Marci Catlett said each of the city’s schools will share their plans with families by April 22 for how instruction will proceed when new online options are offered. She said at the School Board’s meeting Monday that all students will be strongly encouraged to participate, but she understands that this might not be possible for everyone for a number of reasons.
“Due to our commitment to students, staff and families at this time, we recognize the importance of not only reinforcing and expanding content knowledge, but also focusing on their well-being during this unprecedented time in our nation,” she said.
“Therefore, FCPS staff will also develop strategies for students in grades K-11, to attend summer school if possible, participate in a support class during 2020-2021 or some other scenario that may be necessary to allow all students the opportunity to learn any missed material based on our students’ diverse needs.”
