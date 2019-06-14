Fredericksburg city schools Superintendent David Melton will step down from his position at the end of the month.
Chief Administrative Officer John Russ confirmed the news late Friday morning, saying that Melton's retirement will be effective June 30. He said he did not have any information about who would lead the school division until a permanent replacement is found.
In an email sent early Friday morning to FCPS staff, Melton wrote, "News travels fast so I am sure by now that many of you already know that I am retiring."
"As I write this, I am filled with different emotions. I am excited (and a little nervous) about what the future holds. I also am sad to be ending my career," the email continues.
Melton has been superintendent of Fredericksburg schools for almost 12 years. His base salary of more than $239,000 a year made him the highest paid superintendent in the Fredericksburg region while overseeing the smallest school division.
In his email, Melton thanked division staff and teachers for "your dedication and commitment to the children of Fredericksburg."
"Take pride in the fact that because of you FCPS has maintained accreditation for 12 years," he continued. "Take pride that you are one of two school divisions in Virginia in which all schools are International Baccalaureate Schools. Mostly be proud that you have had a positive impact on the lives of children."