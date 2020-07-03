Feeding (copy)

Ken Crampton (right) loads a cooler into a Fredericksburg City Public Schools mobile cafe truck as workers prepare to distribute meals in Fredericksburg after schools closed in March. After pausing the program June 21, the city plans to restart it next week.

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will resume its emergency mobile feeding program Monday.

The program was suspended June 21 “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our workers and volunteers,” said Superintendent Marci Catlett. She said program leaders partnered with the Rappahannock Area Health Department to reassess the prevalence of COVID-19 here, and jointly determined that the meal program can safely resume.

FCPS began providing free meals to children at 18 locations in the city after Gov. Ralph Northam closed Virginia schools to help stop the spread of COVID-19. School staff and volunteers provided more than 25,000 breakfasts and 60,000 lunches over 10 weeks, according to Brian Kiernan, the school system’s food service director.

More than 11 percent of the population in Planning District 16, which includes Fredericksburg, “lacks reliable access to sufficient, affordable, and nutritious food,” according to Virginia Community Food Connections’ website.

The program will resume with the same structure. Breakfast and lunch will be made available to any child 18 years and under on the following schedule:

  • Arm of the Lord Ministries, 11 a.m. to noon
  • Brisben Shelter, noon
  • Camden Hills, 11:35 a.m. to 12:35 p.m.
  • Central Park Town Homes, 11:10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
  • Crestview Apartments, 11:50 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.
  • Forest Village, noon to 1 p.m.
  • Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Hazel Hill Apartments, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. p.m.
  • Heritage Apartments, 11:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.
  • Kendalwood Apartments, 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
  • Mayfield Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Monticello Apartments, 11 a.m.
  • Riverside Manor, 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
  • The Commons, 11:10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
  • Townsend Square, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Valor Apartments,11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Wellington Woods, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Weston Circle and Wicklow,11 a.m. to noon
  • Kendalwood Apartments, 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

“We will continue to require our workers and volunteers to maintain strict social distancing as well as to wear their masks at all times, which research shows dramatically reduces the spread of the coronavirus,” said Catlett. “We know that our meal program is critical to many students in our community and we look forward to serving our families again.”

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments