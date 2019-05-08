FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2019.
The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society. Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
The 2018 honorees were Lemuel “Lem” W. Houston and Anne M. W. Rowe.
The Wall of Honor application is available on the the city website, fredericksburgva.gov, under the Public Notices tab. Deadline for submission is June 1.