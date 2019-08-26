Fredericksburg is seeking volunteers for its Complete Count Committee, whose purpose is to ensure that all people living in the city are counted in the 2020 Census.
It will be made up of citizens and stakeholders who will educate and motivate city residents to participate in the census by distributing educational information about the census and planning outreach activities.
The committee will meet monthly at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Census Partnership Specialist George Millsaps will attend the first meeting, which will be held from 7–8 p.m. Sept. 16, to provide advice.
To volunteer, contact Susanna Finn at 540/372-1179. For more information, visit fredericksburgva.gov.
—Cathy Jett