The Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events Department will begin accepting sponsorship proposals for the city’s annual Christmas Parade on Monday.
It is seeking a title sponsor, as well as division and marshal sponsors for this year’s event, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
The deadline to submit sponsorship proposals for committee review is May 20. Proposals should be sent to Kimberly Herbert, Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events, 408 Canal Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or by email at ksherbert@fredericksburgva.gov.
More information is available online at: fredericksburgchristmasparade.com.
—Cathy Jett