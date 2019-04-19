The Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events Department will begin accepting sponsorship proposals for the city’s annual Christmas Parade on Monday.

It is seeking a title sponsor, as well as division and marshal sponsors for this year’s event, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

The deadline to submit sponsorship proposals for committee review is May 20. Proposals should be sent to Kimberly Herbert, Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events, 408 Canal Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or by email at ksherbert@fredericksburgva.gov.

More information is available online at: fredericksburgchristmasparade.com.

—Cathy Jett

