Do you have ideas about how Fredericksburg’s major outdoor spaces, parks and trails should be used or improved? Want a say in which recreation classes and programs the city offers year-round?
Now’s your chance.
The Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events Department will host two open houses next week to get public input for a new parks and recreation strategic plan. The current one dates to 2011.
Sessions will be held from 5–8 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Dorothy Hart Community Center auditorium, 408 Canal St.
The city has hired Lose Design of Nashville to create the plan, and the open houses are the first step in a monthslong process designed to help the city determine the future of its parks. It will serve as a guide for the development, expansion and improvement of parks and recreation facilities for a decade.
Participants can stop in and say what they feel are the important parks and recreation amenities for the community. Consultants and staff will be there to ask questions and receive all comments about what our community needs for park and trail improvements.
The Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events Department provides comprehensive year-round programming for sports, fitness, special needs citizens and nature programs for all ages. It also coordinates more than 175 special events each year, many of which are held in the city’s parks or on its trails. In addition, the department operates and maintains 21 major outdoor spaces, parks and trails that offer and encourage various activities utilizing walking trails, playgrounds, swimming pool and the Rappahannock River.
Lose Design’s expertise includes architecture, landscape architecture, planning and engineering. Its projects have included comprehensive park and recreation master plans for more than 90 communities across the country.