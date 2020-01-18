The public will have a chance to weigh in on what to do about the overcrowding at Fredericksburg's schools during two community forums this month.
Members of both the Fredericksburg School Board and City Council will give a presentation at the beginning of each session about expanding Lafayette Upper Elementary School instead of building a long-promised third elementary school. They will also discuss enrollment figures, projections and the city's other pressing capital needs.
The public will then have a chance to ask questions and work in small groups to give input and come up with possible solutions for easing overcrowding. The forums, which will run from 7–9 p.m., will be held Jan. 27 at the Bragg Hill Family Life Center and Jan. 29 at James Monroe High School.
The survey will be available at the end of each meeting and then online at the school system's website, cityschools.com, and the city government website, fredericksburgva.gov. The results will help determine the public's priorities when it comes to expanding capacity, and their willingness to pay for those options, said School Board Chairwoman Elizabeth Boyd.
"There will also be background research and data available on the hosted sites for those that wish to study the issue further before responding to the survey," she said.
People will have two weeks to respond to the survey. It will be available in English, Spanish, Urdu, Pashtu and Farsi, which are the five languages most commonly spoken by the school system’s students.
Capacity at the city's schools, especially Hugh Mercer Elementary School, is a hot-button issue with parents, who questioned Moseley Architect’s enrollment figures after the School Board voted last January to approve a 25-year student capacity plan. The plan would have expanded Lafayette Upper Elementary School instead of building a third elementary school.
The grassroots effort formed in its wake first pushed for the third elementary school, then several parents said that they realized the city doesn’t have enough funds to build one and meet other needs. Those priorities include a new fire station, nearly $1 million for the jail and the possibility of either a new wastewater treatment plant or joining with Spotsylvania County to renovate the plant in Massaponax.
Construction of the LUES addition was to begin in July, and Hugh Mercer Elementary second-graders would move there when work is completed in 2023. Those plans were put on hold, and an Enrollment, Capacity, Expansion Task Force led jointly by members of the School Board and City Council was created.
It's been meeting for several months to analyze instructional needs, enrollment projections, facility capacity, and expansion options for the school system. It also worked with Barbara Hunter of Hunter Communications in Alexandria to create the survey. She will facilitate the forums.
The School Board and City Council held a joint meeting Tuesday to discuss the survey before it was finalized.
City Council members Chuck Frye Jr. and Billy Withers both expressed the hope that the School Board wouldn't divide grade levels and send half to one school and the other half to a different one. Frye and Council member Matt Kelly also said they want the School Board to consider workforce development, but Jason Graham, a council member serving on the task force, said the most pressing need is for additional capacity for kindergarten through fifth-graders.
Once all the data from the forums and the survey has been gathered, the task force will begin "the hard work" of "creating innovative and creative ways to move forward that we can handle," Boyd said.
