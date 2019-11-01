Fredericksburg’s Community Planning and Building Department is conducting an online survey about fair housing.

The Analysis of Impediments survey will help guide the staff’s Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice report, which is a federally mandated document that helps guide community development and helps identify housing needs within the city.

If issues are discovered, solutions will be incorporated when the city’s consolidated plan is updated for the next fiscal year. In addition, the survey will be used as a supporting document for Community Development Block Grants, which the city uses for the housing improvement programs available to city residents.

The survey can be found on the Fredericksburg homepage and on the Community Planning and Building Department at fredericksburgva.gov. For more information, contact the Community Planning and Building Department at 540/372-1179.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

