Fredericksburg’s City Council is facing a significant shortfall in revenue because of the impact of COVID-19 on local businesses and is reaching out to state legislators for help.
It unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday asking the General Assembly to provide relief for local governments when it convenes its veto session next Wednesday. A major concern is the ability to fund state mandates during the economic downturn.
Fredericksburg is facing a possible $4 million to $8 million deficit in its current budget, said budget manager Brenna Erford. This is mainly because of an anticipated drop in sales, meals, hotel lodging and amusement taxes, which account for 27 percent of all city revenue.
Cuts being considered include $700,000 in the city’s paving program, $125,000 for traffic calming measures, $115,000 for improvements to the Idlewild Pathway and $50,000 in neighborhood improvements. Discussions are also underway with Superintendent Marci Catlett and her staff about the school system’s budget.
The city has no wiggle room when it comes to funding for some capital projects, such as the long-awaited Riverfront Park. The city took out a loan specifically for that $4.56 million project and signed a contract with Athena Construction Group last year. The work is underway, and money can’t be redirected elsewhere in the budget, said City Manager Tim Baroody.
Erford said it is too early to predict the impact the shutdown caused by the virus outbreak will have on the proposed $103.5 million general fund budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. However, the city’s staff already is identifying $10 million to $15 million in potential spending cuts and deferrals that may be necessary.
These include not giving a 4 percent salary increase, which would save $750,000; not adding positions, which would save $512,000; refinancing debt, which will save $1.6 million; plus some additional capital expenditures that have yet to be determined.
Some financial help will be available for the city and other localities from the federal government. Virginia is set to receive $3.3 billion in COVID-19 Relief Fund money through the CARES Act. This includes $240 million for schools.
The U.S. Treasury is supposed to announce allocation rules and disburse funds to states by April 26. Gov. Ralph Northam is holding off on announcing local allocations until then, but municipalities across the state have been urging him to let them know what they’ll receive as soon as possible.
City Council is particularly interested in having the governor protect funding that he’d proposed for the Water Quality Improvement Fund. Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County were planning to tap it to help defray the cost of consolidating their wastewater treatment plants. Fredericksburg’s share, which includes shutting down its plant off Dixon Road, is estimated to be almost $65.7 million.
Legislators have an especially difficult task at this year’s veto session because Northam has proposed 144 amendments to the new state budget, including 83 amendments to freeze new discretionary spending across all areas of government, said Assistant City Attorney Dori Martin.
The council is asking state lawmakers to consider the impact on local governments when voting on the amendments, and to include localities in their discussions. Of particular concern are mandates to localities that are unfunded or inadequately funded. The council would like to see amendments that provide adequate funding.
“This isn’t just for next week,” Martin said. “We expect these conversations to continue beyond next week into future sessions. It’s critical for local governments to be at the table for those discussions.”
