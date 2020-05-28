The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations for the city’s Wall of Honor.
The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society. Last year’s honorees were Weldon L. Bailey, Dr. Lloyd F. Moss and Barbara C. Terry.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
The nomination form is available at va-fredericksburg2.civicplus.com/FormCenter/Boards-Commissions-5/Wall-of-Honor-Application-170, and the deadline for submissions is June 1. Questions should be emailed to Tonya Lacey, Clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.
