Fredericksburg and Stafford County each declared a local state of emergency Monday due growing concerns about the spread of COVID–19.
Caroline and Louisa counties took the same step last week.
Two local COVID-19 cases have been confirmed: One in Spotsylvania County and another in Stafford.
Fredericksburg has asked that all local government, businesses, community organizations and faith-based institutions to reschedule or cancel meetings or gatherings involving more than 50 people for the foreseeable future. That's in line with the Centers for Disease Control's guidelines saying there should be no public gatherings of more than 50 persons at one time.
In addition, the city is asking community members over age 60 with chronic medical conditions or with compromised immune systems to avoid large gatherings of people altogether. The city also canceling all city-sponsored events and activities, including activities managed by the Parks, Recreation and Events Department effective immediately.
City Council meetings, which are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, will be available for view only on Cox Channel 84 and Verizon Channel 42, regionalwebtv.com/fredcc or on Facebook Live at facebook.com/FXBGgov.
Stafford County has canceled all programs, events, classes and meetings held at county facilities until March 31. The Board of Supervisors is currently scheduled to meet at noon Tuesday and has canceled the 7 p.m. meeting along with public hearings. Staff will be monitoring the limit of 50 visitors and implementing social distancing practices.
Stafford's emergency Operations Center has been activated since last week, and will remain open for as long as required. Meanwhile the Stafford DMV Select has suspended all services from March 17 through April 2. It is located in the Treasurer’s Office in the Government Center at 1300 Courthouse Road.
Fredericksburg will implement a compassionate billing policy for all utility customers, and no customers will have their water or sewer service cut off until further notice. Individuals who dial 911 will expect to be asked additional questions as part of the city's Emergency Medical Dispatch procedures that have been put into place by Emergency Services.
Both localities are taking additional steps to protect employees, citizens and visitors. The city is expanding cleaning efforts at all city-owned buildings during the day, and Stafford has implemented a telework policy and is asking anyone who is sick, especially if they are showing symptoms of COVID–19, not to come to any county facility. The county also is urging residents to use its online services at staffordcountyva.gov, and to determine if their service or request is essential or can be postponed.
Online service is available for city residents at fredericksburgalert.com. This system is used to communicate with residents and visitors during emergencies and other critical community events.
Stafford is also continuing to reassess the evolving situation daily and will provide updates to the community, including notifications if there are any changes to its procedures before March 31. It has also created a coronavirus information page, staffordcountyva.gov/coronavirus, with links to local, state and federal authorities.
Additional information is available at:
- Virginia Department of Health's website, wdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus or its public information line, 1-877-ASK-VDH3
- Center for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/
- U.S. Department of Homeland Security: ready.gov/pandemic
The emergency declarations allow localities to be eligible for federal and state reimbursements at a later date related to this emergency. The declaration also lifts certain procurement laws to allow administrators to take necessary actions during the declaration, and it provides local small businesses with the ability to apply for loans through the Small Business Administration. In addition, it gives them access to state mutual aid.
