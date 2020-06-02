The Fredericksburg public school system’s first African American superintendent is featured in the May/June issue of Exceptional People magazine.
Marci Catlett, who was in the first class to integrate Maury School, was named superintendent of the city’s schools last year. She is a graduate of the city’s schools and began her career as a teacher at Walker–Grant Middle School. She moved into administration after 12 years in the classroom and was named deputy superintendent in 2012.
Exceptional People magazine showcases “extraordinary people of all ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds, reveal the motivating factors behind their success and recognize them for their significant impact and contributions to society,” according to founder and publisher Monica Davis.
Her profile of Catlett is headlined “Leading at the Speed of Change.” The phrase was taken from a comment the superintendent made when asked if she felt like she’d come full circle in the school system.
“Yes, but the main thing about coming full circle is that you do exceptional work and that you make a difference. A lot comes with that responsibility and I don’t take it lightly. My goal is to move us along. My theme is ‘Moving forward and upward, leading at the speed of change,’ ” Catlett replied.
The entire article is available online at exceptionalmag.com.
