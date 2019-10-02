Fredericksburg’s School Board has received 40 inquiries and 34 completed applications for the superintendent position left vacant when David Melton retired in June.
Fifteen current or former superintendents applied, as well as nine assistant, associate or deputy superintendents. Among them was interim Superintendent Marci Catlett, who lives in the city and has served in the city school system her entire career.
Also included in the applications were eight central office administrators and two building-level administrators.
Board members met during a closed session Tuesday to review the applications, which were submitted by 26 men and 8 women. There were 18 Virginia residents and 16 out-of-state applicants.
“We are very excited and appreciative of the extreme interest in this position and our city,” School Board Chairwoman Jennifer Boyd said in a news release. “The FCPS school board looks forward to selecting a highly qualified candidate to lead our school system into the future.”
School Board members decided during a special session in August that their preference was for candidates who have doctorates, will live in Fredericksburg, have teaching and public school experience and have been a superintendent or assistant superintendent. They also unanimously approved a page-long list of leadership skills, personal characteristics, areas of expertise and other qualifications that they want the new superintendent to have.
Those included being a visionary and creative thinker, having expertise in planning for enrollment and infrastructure, being engaged with the community and having a strong desire to provide all children with the opportunities they need to succeed.
The preferences and qualifications were based in part on the 718 responses to a survey that were compiled by the Virginia School Boards Association, which is assisting in the search. The board also took into account comments made by 19 people at a public hearing on the superintendent search.
The School Board will discuss the search during its regular meeting Monday and hold the first round of interviews from Oct. 9–24. It will announce its selection by early December.
